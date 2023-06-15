Alpaca-themed festival for Father's Day Weekend

Come on out for Alpaca-palooza noon to 4 p.m. this Saturday at The Inn & Tavern at Meander for an celebration extravaganza of fabulous music, alpaca love and first class food & drinks at this breathtaking historic spot.

There will be live music by King Street Bluegrass, The Jazz Trotters and Josh Dixon at the inn and restaurant located on James Madison Highway in Locust Dale, just south of Culpeper on U.S. Route 15. Feed and pet the friendly alpacas. A sumptuous buffet is planned. The event is free for anyone to join, lunch and beverages available for purchase. Bring the family and enjoy this special day.

3rd Thursday Concert tonight at the Depot

The 20th Anniversary of the 3rd Thursday Summer Concert Series continues with Mad Maxx & The Groove Train Band, central Virginia’s premier 80’s tribute band. The run funs 5 to 9 p.m. tonight down at the Culpeper Depot.

Ticketed attendees can enjoy quality live music, delicious food vendors, refreshing adult beverages, a kid’s corner and more. Ages 21 and younger get in free. Food vendors on site will be Bowles Southern Fried, Burnt Ends BBQ, Dad Bod BBQ, Kona Ice and Mi Ranchito Mexican Food. Virginia Eagle Distributors will serve adult beverages and there will also be wine.

Tickets are $10. Follow Culpeper Renaissance on Facebook or Instagram, see culpeperdowntown.com and contact crievents@culpeperdowntown.com or 540/825-4416.

Local student-athletes make Director's List

The Shenandoah University Dept. of Intercollegiate Athletics announced 349 student-athletes earned a spot on the Athletic Director's List for the Spring 2023 semester. To qualify for this honor, student-athletes must have a semester GPA of 3.0 or higher.

Local Athletic Director's List honorees include: Jeremy Kwolek of Culpeper, Taylor Smith of Bealeton, Reilly Owen of Barboursville, Mitchell Pfeiffer of Warrenton, Cassidy Morrison of Culpeper, Ryelee Brown of Culpeper, Terese Greene of Rapidan, Allyssa Space of Warrenton, Connor Houser of Madison and Dominic Pancione of Amissville.

Shenandoah University was established in 1875, and is headquartered in Winchester, with additional sites in Clarke, Fairfax and Loudoun counties.

Food distribution Saturday at Methodist Church

The next Empowering Culpeper food distribution will be held 9-11 a.m. this Saturday at Culpeper United Methodist Church, located at Madison Road and Oaklawn Drive.

In addition to free food for needy families, also available, through partner programs, are pet food, household cleaning supplies, personal care items, and information about other community resources and services. Contact empoweringculpeper@gmail.com or 540/935-0047.

CCSO summer sports camps ongoing

Registration is ongoing for the Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office summer sports camps program. Sessions will take place 8:15-11:15 a.m. daily.

Youth soccer camp will be held June 20-22 at the Culpeper Sports Complex, youth basketball July 11-13 at the Culpeper County Fieldhouse and youth baseball & softball July 18-20 at the Sports Complex.

The free camps are designed to bring the community and law enforcement officers together to interact with children and teenagers in the community, according to a release from Culpeper County Parks & Recreation. The basic fundamentals of each sport are taught in each camp session to children aged 8 to 15. Participants will have the opportunity to learn new skills and improve their existing skills. There will be a strong emphasis on sportsmanship, respect and teamwork.

Register through Culpeper County Parks & Recreation or contact Marshall Keene at mkeene@culpepercounty.gov.