Public invited to World's Largest Swim Lesson at PWC

A host site for the Annual World’s Largest Swim Lesson, Powell Wellness Center will offer a free introductory swim lesson to the public from 12:30-2 p.m. on Thursday, June 22.

The World's Largest Swim Lesson promotes the importance of swim lessons in supporting water safety, according to a release from Powell Wellness Center, located at 1005 Golf Dr. in the Town of Culpeper.

Now in its 14th year, this global event will be taking place at hundreds of aquatic centers, swim schools and waterparks.

“We are very glad to again offer this fun program with a serious focus,” said Powell Wellness Center aquatics director Stacey Aucoin. “This event serves as a first introduction to swim lessons and we hope it encourages families to pursue a lesson program for water safety and swim skill competency.”

As event organizers point out, learning to swim is as important to general safety as wearing a helmet when riding a bike or wearing a seat belt when riding in a car, she said. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, research shows that formal swim lessons for children ages 1 and older reduce the risk of drowning.

The event at Powell Wellness Center is for adults and children who would like an introduction to swim skills and water safety. It will start with a brief water safety discussion, then age-based groups will head to the pool for a skills assessment and circuit of skill development activities. They'll use their new skills to enjoy a rubber duck float game in the center’s lazy river.

At the end, children are invited to enter Powell's water safety coloring contest by drawing a picture that represents a water safety tip. Pre-registration with the front desk is required at 540/445-5406.

GWC Alumni continue serving local students

The George Washington Carver Regional High School Alumni Association is pleased to announce a total of $10,500 in scholarships recently given to local students planning to continue their education in the fall.

Gabrielle A. Williams (University of Connecticut), a home schooled student; and Culpeper County High School student, Megan Elizabeth McClelland (Averett University) each received $1,000, according to a recent release from the Alumni Association scholarship committee.

Eastern View High School scholars receiving $1,000 scholarships were Charles Fulton Barr III (University of Alabama); Jase Jackson (Bridgewater College); Maris Teodoro (Virginia Commonwealth University); Paige Walker (VCU) and Destiny Washington (James Madison University). Niyah Green (Germanna Community College) received $500.

Orange County recipients Abbey Murray (Georgetown); Michel Brooks (UVA); and Drake Wilson (Morgan State University) also received $1,000.

The George Washington Carver Regional High School Alumni Association has been awarding scholarships since 1995. A major feature of its forthcoming Jubilee Celebration on October 21 will be a slide show featuring 75 randomly selected scholarship recipients from 1964-2023. Save the date.

'Build Your Marketing Playbook' free workshop

The Be A Culpeper Local Program and Central Virginia Small Business Development Center are excited to announce an upcoming opportunity for businesses in Culpeper County.

A free, marketing focused workshop, “Build Your Marketing Playbook,” will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 26 for all Culpeper business owners. The event will be hosted at the Culpeper Economic Development Center, located at 803 S. Main St., with lunch provided, according to a county release.

Be A Culpeper Local, a program of the Culpeper County Department of Economic Development, coupled with the center to help business owners improve all facets of marketing.

“The feedback going into and coming out of April’s Culpeper County Conference was strong in marketing. Different than the marketing session offered at C3, the Build Your Marketing Playbook workshop will walk business owners through the process of how and where to market their business,” said Bryan Rothamel, Culpeper County Economic Development Director.

Business owners will take a deep dive into growing their customer base while understanding their businesses and how to properly present their brands to the target audience. Using the proper channels in digital marketing will be covered as well as what non-digital channels should not be ignored. A final segment will track the Growth Wheel Marketing Pack, illustrating how to manage social media by using a variety of marketing tools that are free or low-cost.

Each participant will have the opportunity to connect with marketing experts dedicated to enriching the quality of Culpeper County businesses. Participants will be broken into small groups for personalized attention. The goal is to give Culpeper County businesses support in building their respective brands, according to the release.

“Marketing knowledge can feel distant as a business owner. This workshop will help bring useful options and ideas to Culpeper County business owners,” said Rothamel. Register at CulpeperConference.com. Questions? Contact brothamel@culpepercounty.gov.

Juneteenth celebration Saturday at Montpelier

The Orange County African American Historical Society is hosting annual Juneteenth celebrations in collaboration with the Montpelier Descendants Committee, The Arts Center in Orange and The Montpelier Foundation.

From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, a free, family-friendly celebration will be held at James Madison’s featuring a traditional African libation and drumming ceremony to honor enslaved ancestors at the Montpelier Burial Ground, opening remarks in the David M. Rubenstein Center, live music by Dr. Dena Jennings, Horace Scruggs, Adwela & the Uprising and Calvin Earl.

The day will also feature first-person African American living history interpreters and craft demonstrations, historic cooking with culinary historian Leni Sorensen, hands-on history activities for kids, reunions of African American community groups and Artist Conversation, featuring local high school students presenting portraits they created of self-emancipated teenagers using physical descriptions in newspaper advertisements.

Local and regional community organizations will be on hand to discuss their work, and Orange County Free Clinic will offer glucose and blood pressure screenings. Check out the vendors village and listen to WVAI 101.3 JAMZ playing a mix of hip-hop, R&B and mainstream contemporary music.

The Gilmore Cabin will be open with free guided tours about the enslaved community, archaeology and the Montpelier Burial Ground. Highlights of Montpelier tours are available every half hour, free for children ages 11 and under. Montpelier property pass fees will be waived Saturday and Sunday.