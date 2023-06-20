Need of the week: single serve meals

The Culpeper Food Closet is a community outreach ministry created and supported by St. Stephens Episcopal Church. The ministry depends on donations of food and personal items, as well as financial gifts from the community to assist Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need.

The food need for this week is produce: Hormel single serve meals, Vienna sausage, Bumble Bee Snack on the Run (tuna or chicken), beef jerky and Jif on the Go.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Contributions accepted 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St. Contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com or 540/825-1177 and see The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on Facebook.

Youth Mental Health First Aid class

Youth Mental Health First Aid will be taught from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday at Culpeper Baptist Church.

The Mental Health Association of Fauquier County is hosting another session of the life-saving program designed to teach parents, family members, caregivers, school staff, neighbors, health and human services workers, law enforcement and other caring citizens to recognize signs and help and help adolescents (ages 12-18) experiencing a mental health concern or substance use challenge in non-crisis and crisis situations .

For Culpeper, Fauquier, and Rappahannock youth-serving nonprofits, government entities and faith communities that complete the training, PATH Foundation will make donations to them. Contact dshang@pathforyou.org.

Amissville VFD Parade, carnival

The Amissville Volunteer Fire And Rescue Carnival will be held June 21-24 on the fairgrounds next to the station at 14711 Lee Highway.

The parade will be held rain or shine at 6:45 p.m. on Thursday with lineup on Route 211 starting at 5:45. Trophies and awards will be presented at 10 p.m. at the carnival. Questions contact Wayne Dodson at parade@amissvillevfr.org.

Local government meetings this week

The Culpeper Parking Authority will meet for a retreat at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday at Virginia Regional Transit, 1099 Brandy Knoll Ct.

The Public Transportation Board will hold its monthly meeting at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 22 at Virginia Regional Transit.

See agendas and documents at Town of Culpeper on Boarddocs.