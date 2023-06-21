Youngkin concludes visit to Paris Air Show

Gov. Glenn Youngkin concluded his two-day visit to the Paris Air Show, according to a June 20 release from his office. While there, he met with Virginia aircrew members, visited 12 Virginia company exhibits, met with aerospace industry leaders and participated in economic development meetings with companies seeking to grow their businesses in the commonwealth.

“It has been an inspiring couple of days meeting with cutting-edge aerospace leaders and showcasing the phenomenal assets the commonwealth has to offer the industry,” Youngkin said. “Virginia’s rich history in aerospace dates back to 1917 when the nation’s first aeronautics laboratory was built in Hampton, what is now NASA Langley Research Center.

“With four of the top five major U.S. aerospace and defense leaders based in Virginia and home of the best-in-class spaceport at Wallop’s Island, Virginia is poised to leverage the past 100 years of success to build the ecosystem to support the aerospace industry into the future,” the governor said.

Orange County Fair opens today

Get in free for opening day of the Orange County Fair today at the fair grounds on Old Gordonsville Road. The fair runs 3-11 p.m.

The carnival opens at 6 p.m. on Thursday and 5 p.m. on Friday, with a Saturday matinee special and evening session.

Louisa country artist Micah Fletcher will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and artist Spencer Hatcher at 8 p.m. on Saturday.

There will be drag racing at the fair Thursday and Friday night and a Demolition Derby, Orange County Chaos, at 7 p.m. The fair closes Saturday night at 11 p.m.

Check out the Victoria Circus, Cowboy Service, a petting zoo, cowboy mounted shooting, alligator demonstration, 4-H exhibits and demos, farm animals, food selections, vendors and more.

Fair admission is $10 per person and children ages 12 and under are free. Vist orangecountyfairva.com.

Mom2Mom ribbon cutting celebration

Join the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce and Kirstan Knipple, founder of Mom2Mom, for a ribbon cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. today, celebrating the new office location at 700 Southridge Parkway, Suite 301B in Culpeper.

Mom2Mom is a local nonprofit assisting moms and families with finding area resources as well as providing diapers, wipes, formula and personal hygiene products at no cost.

Orange County Animal Shelter needs foster homes

The Orange County Animal Shelter is requesting foster assistance from the community from June 20-July 20 during renovations at the shelter facility.

Interested persons can visit orangecountyva.gov or contact Animal Shelter Director Gina Jenkins at gjenkins@orangecountyva.gov.

World's Largest Swim Lesson this week

A host site for the annual World’s Largest Swim Lesson, Powell Wellness Center in Culpeper will offer a free introductory swim lesson for the public starting at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

The World's Largest Swim Lesson promotes the importance of swim lessons in supporting water safety, according to a release from Powell Wellness Center, located at 1005 Golf Dr. in the Town of Culpeper. Now in its 14th year, this global event will be taking place at hundreds of aquatic centers, swim schools and waterparks.

The event at Powell Wellness Center is for adults & children who would like an introduction to swim skills and water safety. The event will start with a brief water safety discussion, then age-based groups will head to the pool for a skills assessment and circuit of skill development activities. They'll use their new skills to enjoy a rubber duck float game in the center’s lazy river.

At the end, children are invited to enter Powell's water safety coloring contest by drawing a picture that represents a water safety tip. Pre-registration with the front desk is required at 540/445-5406.

Carver Center Master Gardener drop-in sessions

Eager to learn more about gardening? Rapidan River Master Gardeners invites those who are interested to visit their Demonstration Garden that features AAS varieties, located on The Carver Center property at 9432 N. James Madison Highway, (Route 15) Rapidan.

The garden will be open for drop-in visitors 9-11:30 a.m. on the first Thursdays for the next few months, July 6, August 3 and September 7, to tour, ask questions and discuss selected topics including gardening a high tunnel in July, ornamentals and propagation in August and composting and soil in September. Visits will be canceled in the event of rain. Questions? Contact lobaker@verizon.net.