Patient of the week: Mallard ducklings

It's a common sight: wildlife selecting perilous and busy locations to construct their nests. Mallard ducks, too, sometimes pick seemingly risky spots that we think may endanger their ducklings.

For the Blue Ridge Wildlife Center Patient of the Week, the ducks chose a hay field that was about to undergo cutting and baling. While humans may never fully grasp their decision-making, it is crucial to respect wildlife's right to live in the environment they choose, according to the center release.

It's also important to note that wild duck nests and eggs are protected by federal laws, making it illegal to disturb or relocate an active duck nest.

Unfortunately, some instances, like the one with a brood of 11 Mallard ducklings, resulted in the unintentional death of the mother duck by a hay baler.

During spring and early summer, many grassland birds make their homes within grasses of hay fields and livestock pastures. Mowing the fields between May and July can result in a significant loss of birds and their young ones, according to the wildlife center.

Consider delaying haying operations until the end of July to allow birds time to complete their nesting cycle undisturbed, the center stated.

In this case, the eggs was taken and incubated by the finder. Once hatched, they were kept for a week before being brought to the wildlife center for proper care.

In addition to being illegal, incubating eggs has a high likelihood of imprinting very early on which can reduce the ducks long-term chances of success. The ducklings will be raised at the center until they are ready to be released back into the wild.

For those who find a nest of eggs, and are confident it has been abandoned, it is crucial to call authorized wildlife experts who can guide them in accordance with local regulations and ensure the best outcome for the eggs and ducks.

Remember: it is illegal to possess or care for wild bird eggs or nestlings (or any wildlife) without the necessary permits, according to Blue Ridge Wildlife Center of Boyce. Contact 540/837-9000 or info@blueridgewildlifectr.org.

Spanberger update on preventing gun violence

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, will host her 48th public telephone town hall at 7:30 p.m. tonight at 833/380-0670, spanberger.house.gov/live and facebook.com/RepSpanberger.

The town hall will focus on a range of issues facing Virginia’s families, communities and economy. Spanberger will take questions from across Virginia’s Seventh District, hear concerns and answer questions, according to a release from her office.

She will also give an update about continued work to prevent gun violence, protect reproductive healthcare and abortion access in the year since the Dobbs decision and lower prescription drug prices for Virginia seniors and families, the release stated.

“Across the Seventh District, I hear from parents who are afraid to send their children to school, mothers and girls who fear the risks posed by a post-Roe country and seniors who worry whether or not they will not be able to afford the lifesaving medication they need,” the congresswoman said in a statement.

“These stories help me identify the priories of the people I serve and help me figure out what I can do in Congress to assuage their fears. When thousands of Virginians get on the line to discuss the issues that matter most to them, it allows me to identify more ways to address the concerns of our neighbors, share their concerns, feedback and ideas as to how we can keep Virginia strong.”

Community food distribution project

The Baptist General Convention of Virginia and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints are hosting a food giveaway at 11 a.m. on Friday at Wayland Baptist Blue Ridge Center, located at 15044 Ryland Chapel Road in Rixeyville, Culpeper County.

Volunteers are needed starting at 9 a.m. on the day of the distribution. For information, contact the Rev. Willie Crenshaw at 703/400-9898 or the Rev. Dr. Milton Branch Sr. at 540/226-7437.

Locust Grove graduate wins award for excellence

Graduate Gabriella Capizzi of Locust Grove was recognized for excellence with The Ann Helen Maberry Award during spring commencement at the University of Dallas.

The Ann Heller Maberry Award is conferred annually upon a senior woman distinguished by outstanding character, high academic achievement, proven responsibility and service to the university.

Capizzi also recently commissioned as an active duty intelligence officer in the United States Army, according to a school release.

Located in one of the largest and fastest-growing metropolitan areas of the U.S., the University of Dallas is a nationally recognized Catholic liberal arts university with campuses in Irving, Texas, and Rome, Italy.

More Brandy Station Battlefield preserved

The National Park Service recently awarded $2.44 million for preservation of another 97.19 acres at Brandy Station Battlefield in Culpeper County, just in time for the 160th anniversary of the historic cavalry clash in an area slated to become Virginia’s next state park.

The award was made to Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation as part of a total of $3,834,518 in Battlefield Land Acquisition Grants through American Battlefield Protection Program. The grants protect 398 acres, including four battlefields in Virginia and one in West Virginia, according to a National Park Service release.

VDCR also received $173,859 for preservation of 7.11 acres at Cold Harbor Battlefield in Hanover County, $268,259 for 3.11 acres at Second Manassas Battlefield in Prince William County and $459,807 for 141.39 acres at Piedmont Battlefield in Rockingham County. The Jefferson County Farmland Protection Board received a grant of $492,097 for preservation of 149.6 acres at Shepherdstown Battlefield in Jefferson County, West Virginia.

Battlefields State Park in Culpeper County is slated to open July 1, 2024, encompassing the Brandy Station and Cedar Mountain battlefields of the Civil War.