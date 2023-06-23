Cooling program for low-income seniors

Warmer weather will soon be here.

Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services is part of a Senior Cool Care Program to assist older adults in need of a single-room air conditioning unit or fan at no cost. Dominion Energy and the Department of Rehab Services sponsor the program for adults 60 and older to stay cool in summer.

Applicants must meet 150% of the federal poverty guidelines; income verification is required. Supplies are limited. Enroll through Oct. 31 at rrcsb.org/senior-services/senior-cool-care or call 540/825-3100.

‘Black Lagoon,’ ‘Deliverance’ on big screen

The water world theme continues tonight and Saturday in the Library of Congress Packard Campus Theater in Culpeper.

Tonight at 7:30 p.m., it’s “Creature From the Black Lagoon” (Universal, 1954). Clark Gable and Burt Lancaster do battle against the Japanese navy and each other aboard a World War II submarine. The film’s title speaks to how submarines during wartime had to move stealthily, silent and deep, which often also describes the stars acting methods. B&W, 93 minutes.

At 2 p.m. Saturday, check out, “Million Dollar Mermaid” (MGM, 1952). It’s a semi-factual bio-pic about Australian swimming star Annette Kellerman, portrayed by American swimming star Esther Williams. Kellerman’s swimming feats led to her starring in the movies. Color, 115 minutes.

At 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, will be, “Deliverance” (Warner Bros, 1972). Four buddies have a blissful but uneventful weekend canoeing … or not. Jon Voight and Burt Reynolds star in the film that tells how sometimes town and country don’t mix together too well. Color, 109 minutes.

Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Seating is first-come, first-served. Patrons must go through an “airport style” security check, and no large parcels, purses, backpacks or pocket knives are permitted. Federal law prohibits the possession of any firearm or other dangerous weapon at this facility.

The Packard Campus is located at 19053 Mount Pony Road. Access to the parking lot begins one hour before show time, entrance into the building 45 minutes before and the theater opens for seating 30 minutes before the curtain. Please do not arrive early and queue at the gate.

Life online: Staying safe, creating opportunities

People Inc. is wrapping up a series of meetings in the community with a final event at 2 p.m. on Saturday at Reynolds Memorial Baptist Church in Sperryville.

The discussion will focus on the good and bad parts of living one’s life online, including the safety and mental health issues that have arisen from the lifestyle and the benefits for those living in a rural area where services and transportation are limited.

This is to be an interactive discussion to brainstorm ideas to mitigate the dangers and enhance the benefits of expanding opportunities. Register at wkf.ms/3qs76TK. Registration is appreciated, but not required. Prior to the meeting, the Department of Health will offer free Narcan training at the church from 1-1:45 p.m.

Gray Ghost wine library tasting on Sunday

Enjoy tasting four past vintages of Gray Ghost wine with owners and winemakers, Al and Cheryl Kellert, in the wine library Sunday, June 25.

Featured wines will be the 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon, 2015 Cabernet Sauvignon, 2014 Cabernet Sauvignon, and 2014 Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon. The $40 per person fee includes a wine library tasting, current release wine tasting and a signature Gray Ghost crystal logo glass.

Wine library sessions will be held at 1, 2 and 3 p.m. Reservations required at 540/937-4869. Gray Ghost is located at 14706 Lee Highway in Amissville. See grayghostvineyards.com

American Radio Relay League Field Day

The Culpeper Amateur Radio Association, W4CUL will be participating in this weekend’s 2023 ARRL, or Ham Radio, Field Day event at Lenn Park, 19206 Edwin Way in Stevensburg. Ham radio operators will be on site from 2 p.m. Saturday to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

“Everyone is welcomed to join us and talk on the radio all over the world using our Get On The Air, ‘GOTA’ station. See you there!”

Tasting series final to feature Petit Manseng

Revalation Vineyards in Madison County will host the final in its series of comparative tastings from 6-8 p.m. this Saturday.

Each tasting, beginning last month, features wines of the same varietal from six local wineries and food pairings by local chefs. Saturday’s tastings will feature Petit Manseng from Brix & Columns Vineyards, Reynard Florence Vineyard, Hark Vineyards, Fabbioli Cellars, Horton Vineyards and Revalation Vineyards with food pairings by Chef Paul Deigl. See revalationvineyards.com for more details.

Baby signing classes coming to the library

Baby sign language allows infants and toddlers to communicate emotions, desires, actions and items. The Culpeper County Library is hosting sessions on baby signing for children up to age 3 with an accompanying adult. No prior knowledge necessary.

Classes will be held 11-11:30 a.m. on June 30, July 14 and July 28. Register by calling 540/825-8691 to speak with the youth services staff. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library. Special thanks to Paul & Karen Laski.