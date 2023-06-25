Warner: Modi address emphasizes strong friendship

U.S. Sen. Mark R. Warner, D-Virginia, Co-Chair of the Senate India Caucus and Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, issued a statement June 22 following India Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to a joint session of Congress. Warner said the address emphasized the strong friendship that has been built between the two countries, fostered by a range of close economic ties and shared opportunities.

“I’m pleased to see President Biden and Prime Minister Modi utilize this visit to continue to deepen the bonds between our countries and expand our cooperation on defense, trade, technology, and innovation,” Warner said. “It’s also more important than ever—in the face of rising global authoritarianism —that we respect and reaffirm the shared values that form the foundations of our respective nations, such as democracy, universal human rights, tolerance and pluralism, and equal opportunity for all citizens.

“As the Co-Chair of the Senate India Caucus, I look forward to this continued partnership because I know that the U.S.-India relationship is one that’s worth investing in,” the senator said.

Warner last week introduced legislation to streamline U.S. ability to consider defensive military sales to India under the U.S. Arms Export Control Act, according to a release from the senator’s office.

This legislation would support ongoing security cooperation between the two nations by adding India to a list of counties outlined under the AECA—like Australia, Japan, Israel, New Zealand and South Korea—that have access to an expedited 15-day consideration and a higher financial threshold for deals that trigger Congressional review.

This week’s local government meetings

The Culpeper Parks & Recreation Commission will meet at 5 p.m. Monday in Rockwater Park for its regular meeting, which will include a walk-through of the disc golf course with a town consultant.

The Culpeper County School Board Finance Committee meeting will be held at 5:15 p.m. on Monday in the Culpeper County High School studio and at 6 p.m. for a regular work session.

The Culpeper Town Council Personnel & Ordinance Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the Economic Development Center, 803 S. Main St., followed by the Public Safety, Public Works, Planning and Community Development Committee.

The Town Council Light & Power and Environmental Services Committee will meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday in the same location followed by the Finance Committee at 10 a.m.

The Architectural Review Board will meet at 5 p.m. on Wednesday in the economic development center. See agendas and documents at town of Culpeper and Culpeper County School Board on BoardDocs.

Zoom session on the six pillars of brain health

It’s never too late to take charge of one’s own brain health.

Aging Together will present a session on the topic at noon on Tuesday via Zoom. Learn about the six pillars of a brain-healthy lifestyle, share brain-boosting activities and be inspired by others. This is a good overview for anyone interested in improving their brain health and will provide attendees with actionable steps to take along with resources to learn more.

Virginia AARP volunteer Mike Ostilio will be the featured speaker. He is retired from the U.S Army and office of the Army Inspector General Agency. He began working with AARP as a legislative volunteer in 2016.

Ostilio has participated at the state and federal level talking with legislative officials on health care and caregiving initiatives affecting seniors. He is a member of the AARP Virginia Speakers Bureau and has presented on topics including brain health, home fit, downsizing and making chapters more effective.

He is a volunteer with the National Park Service and works at the Fredericksburg Battlefield and Chatham Manor. Ostilio and his wife, Marietta, are Senior Visitor volunteers. Register at agingtogether.org/upcoming-programs.html

Virtual Veterans Job Fair being held Tuesday

Disabled American Veterans and RecruitMilitary will host the Eastern Region Virtual Veterans Job Fair from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 27 at jobs.dav.org. The event is free to veterans, their spouses, active-duty military personnel and members of the National Guard and Reserve.

More than 50 employers actively seeking the unique talents of America’s veterans will be on-site representing a range of industries, from construction to medical to administrative and logistics, with career opportunities from entry level to senior management. In addition to employment assistance, the veterans expected to attend can utilize career counseling and resume assistance, network with fellow veterans and military personnel and get support with their Department of Veterans Affairs benefits and claims assistance—all at no cost.

The Mary Washington House during the Civil War

During the Civil War, soldiers from both sides visited the Mary Washington House as visitors and to convalesce from injuries sustained in battle. They were all aware of the site’s history and used their visit to bolster their patriotism for their side.

During the Battle of Fredericksburg in December 1862, the Mary Washington House was not spared from the ravages of war and sustained minor damage. Learn about the residents of the site, free and enslaved, and how the Civil War left its mark on the home of Mary Washington at 6 and 6:45 p.m. tonight. Tickets are $10 for members, $12 nonmembers.

Local students get degrees from Shenandoah U.

Shenandoah University of Winchester celebrated 1,143 graduates who received their degrees and/or certificate during the 2022-23 academic year, including various local students.

They are: Ellie Heflin of Warrenton, Master of Science in Occupational Therapy; Bailey Norris of Warrenton, Bachelor of Science in Public Health; Carl Chapman of Warrenton, Graduate Certificate in Business Essentials; Amy Dixon of Madison, Professional Studies Certificate for Reading Licensure; Kelly Nicholson of Culpeper, Graduate Certificate in Anatomy & Physiology; Brooke Athey of Amissville, Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science’ Olivia Atkins of Sperryville, Bachelor of Science in Psychology; Bretton Butler of Warrenton, Master of Science in Athletic Training; Zachary Freshwater of Locust Grove, Bachelor of Music in Music Education; Kara Gilpin of Warrenton, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice; Canon Green of Warrenton, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice; Krystle Gulick of Warrenton, Professional Studies Certificate in Gifted Education; Paige Hamilton of Elkwood, Doctor of Occupational Therapy; William Jenkins of Warrenton, Bachelor of Science in Esports; Kaily Karstetter of Culpeper, a Master of Business Administration and a Graduate Certificate in Cybersecurity; Ashlee Myers of Rixeyville, Bachelor of Education in Elementary Education with Special Education Endorsement; Reilly Owen of Barboursville, Bachelor of Business Administration; Lester Parker III of Bealeton, Bachelor of Science in Sociology; Sara Ridgell of Warrenton, Professional Studies Certificate in Gifted Education; Allyssa Space of Warrenton, Bachelor of Science in Exercise Science; Autumn Taylor of Culpeper, Bachelor of Science in Criminal Justice; Sydney Viar of Culpeper, Master of Science in Athletic Training; and Justus Whittington of Locust Grove, Bachelor of Science in Biology and a Bachelor of Science in Public Health.

Shenandoah University was established in 1875, and is headquartered in Winchester with additional educational sites in Clarke, Fairfax and Loudoun.