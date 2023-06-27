Orange BOS work session tonight

The Orange County Board of Supervisors will hold a work session at 4 p.m. today in the board meeting room at the Orange County Public Safety Building, located at 11282 Government Center Drive in Orange.

Free Summer Food Program for youth

All youth aged 18 and younger can get free breakfast and lunch weekdays at the Galbreath Marshall Building, located at 1401 Old Fredericksburg Road in the Town of Culpeper.

USDA provided meals are served 8:30-9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday-Friday through July 28. The center will be closed on July 4. For information, contact 540/829-2124.

Regional Commission meeting this week

The Rappahannock-Rapidan Regional Commission will meet at 1 p.m. on Wednesday in the Culpeper Economic Development Center, located at 803 South Main St.

Public comments may be submitted at the meeting, to planinfo@rrregion.org or 540/829-7450, ext. 11, by 11:30 a.m. the day of the meeting. The agenda and supporting materials can be found at rrregion.org.

Jump Start Your Food Start Up workshop

Jump Start Your Food Start Up will be held from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday at the Carver Center in Rapidan. The training will give an overview of regulations for different types of food businesses and free and low-cost resources available to help businesses grow.

Topics will include good manufacturing processes, the Food Safety Modernization Act and resources available through Virginia Tech's Food Producer Technical Assistance Network and Small Business Development Center.

Experts will be available to answer questions from attendees about their business. This is a great opportunity for those looking to start or expand their food truck, catering, farmers market or other food manufacturing business.

July 4 fireworks in Rockwater Park

The Town of Culpeper is excited to celebrate the upcoming Independence Day weekend in spectacular fashion, according to a release.

Enjoy a fireworks display starting at 9:15 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4 from Rockwater Park. For safety concerns, the public will not be allowed at the park beginning at 5 p.m. that evening.

USDA grants available in Culpeper area

USDA Rural Development Virginia State Director Perry Hickman has announced the availability of grants to help rural communities repair water infrastructure damaged by presidentially declared disasters last year.

“When disaster strikes the places we call home, people need somewhere to turn,” Hickman said in a June 22 release. “The assistance I'm announcing today will help ensure that Virginia localities impacted by last year’s flooding, mudslides and winter storm events have access to the resources needed to repair or rebuild water, wastewater, stormwater and solid waste systems.”

The USDA is making over $247 million in grants available through supplemental disaster funding under the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2023 to help rurally located public bodies and nonprofit organizations repair damaged water infrastructure and develop resiliency to reduce long-term risks from future disasters.

Funds will remain available until expended and may be used in Virginia presidentially declared disaster areas including the counties of Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange, Rappahannock, Spotsylvania and Stafford.

Submit applications at rdapply.usda.gov. Virginia applicants can contact Myron Wooden at myron.wooden@usda.gov or visit rd.usda.gov/va for information.

Spanberger introduces The Equality Act

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, a member of the Congressional Equality Caucus, helped introduce legislation to expand protections for and prevent discrimination against LGBTQ+ Americans in Virginia and across the country, according to a June 22 release.

The Equality Act would amend existing civil rights laws to explicitly prohibit discrimination against LGBTQ+ people in employment, housing, public accommodations, education, federally funded programs, credit and jury service.

“LGBTQ+ Virginians are our neighbors, our relatives, our colleagues and our community members. They’re parents, they’re students, and they’re critical to the strength of our commonwealth and our country,” said Spanberger in a statement. “However, we see continued attacks, hatred and discrimination targeted towards these Americans simply because they found the person they love, or just because they are standing firm in who they are. I’m proud to once again help introduce the Equality Act in the U.S. House because LGBTQ+ Virginians deserve the promise of equal protection under the law.”

The Equality Act would also prohibit discrimination on the basis of sex in public accommodations and federally funded programs. Specifically, the Equality Act would amend the definition of public accommodations in the Civil Rights Act, strengthening protections not just on the basis of sex (including sexual orientation, gender identity and sex characteristics), but also on the basis of race, color, national origin and religion.