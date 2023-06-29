‘Playin’ in the Park’ Fourth of July celebration

Orange County will celebrate Independence Day from 5-9 p.m. on Saturday, July 1 in Booster Park. Playin’ in the Park will include live music, food trucks, touch-a-truck, Skydive Orange, Earthquest and more. Gates open at 5 p.m. and fireworks start around 9 p.m. Admission is free.

Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting

Join local small business owners Franz and Karina Rodriguez for a ribbon cutting and grand opening of Latino Multiservice LLC at 4 p.m. today at 14115 Lovers Lane, Suite 127, in Culpeper.

The new business provides guidance to clients on building credit to finance vehicles and homes, establishing a business, notary and translation services and document preparation for embassies, among other things.

Parade Saturday in Lake of the Woods

Democrats from Orange County and beyond are invited to join the Orange County Democratic Committee and the Lake of the Woods Democratic Club in the LOW Independence Day parade on Saturday.

The parade starts at 10 a.m. with lineup at beginning at 8:30 a.m.

Jason Ford of Culpeper, Democratic candidate for Virginia State Senate District 28, will participate. Folks can walk the parade route while handing out small American flags with Jason’s logo attached.

Those who live outside of Lake of the Woods must RSVP in advance for front gate access. Get details by contacting krausman369@gmail.com or elaine.freeland@verizon.net.

Fourth of July celebration in Culpeper

The Town of Culpeper will celebrate on July 4 with festivities all around town.

Independence Day festivities starts at 8:30 a.m. with the Freedom 5K, launching from Culpeper Baptist Church.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., there will be children’s kayaking in the pond at Yowell Meadow Park and food and craft vendors in the park 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

A patriotic presentation will take place at 1 p.m. in Yowell Meadow Park. From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., families can enjoy a moon bounce, a rock wall and Fellows hayrides. Steel Peach band will be playing live from 2:30-6:30 p.m.

The Freedom Car & Bike Show will take place 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Davis and Commerce streets, around the Depot. The Museum of Culpeper History will be open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. for visitors.

Fireworks are at 9:15 p.m. from Rockwater Park, which will close to the public at 5 p.m.

“Free Willy” and “Jaws”

playing this weekend

at Packard theater

The water theme concludes this weekend in the Library of Congress Packard Campus Theater in Culpeper with a trio of immersive classics screening as part of the free, monthly film series.

Friday night at 7:30 p.m., it’s a “Creature From the Black Lagoon” (Universal, 1954). A creature takes a liking to Julie Adams, setting up a retelling of the beauty and the beast story. Black & white, 80 minutes.

“Free Willy” (Warner Bros, 1993) shows at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 1. A young orphan boy befriends a whale recently put into captivity. The two become friends and the young boy hatches a plot to give the whale its freedom, even knowing by doing so he will have to say farewell. Color, 112 minutes.

Finally, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, it’s the epic cautionary tale about blood in the water, “Jaws” (Universal, 1975). The water is still safe, or is it? The boat may need to be a bit bigger, but cast members Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw and Richard Dreyfus are just right. Color, 124 minutes.

Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Seating is first-come, first-served. Patrons must go through an “airport style” security check, and no large parcels, purses, backpacks or pocket knives are permitted. Federal law prohibits the possession of any firearm or other dangerous weapon at this facility.

The Packard Campus is located at 19053 Mount Pony Road. Access to the parking lot begins one hour before show time, entrance into the building 45 minutes before and the theater opens for seating 30 minutes before the curtain. Please do not arrive early and queue at the gate.

Access for all: parks and rec scholarships

Culpeper County Parks & Recreation strives to serve as many county residents as possible each and every year. Recognizing that financial constraints can make it difficult for some residents to participate in recreation programs, a financial aid program was established in order to provide a criterion and better assist those in need, according to an agency release.

The Access Assistance Program provides a designated amount of funds based on Federal SNAP criteria. The amount will be applied to a Culpeper family or individual’s account to be used to participate in a parks and rec activity.

Youth Sports Financial Aid will provide a designated amount of funds, based on Federal SNAP criteria, to be used to register for one sport per season with Culpeper Football Association, Culpeper Little League, Culpeper Youth Rugby, Culpeper Lacrosse Association, Culpeper Soccer Club, Culpeper Warriors Wrestling and Team Cobra Wrestling.

Questions? Contact 540/727-3412 or see culpeperrecreation.com.

Virginia National Guard state parks passport

Last Friday, Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed HB1388 and SB915, establishing the Virginia National Guard Passport.

The bills direct the Department of Conservation and Recreation to establish a Virginia National Guard Passport that authorizes an actively serving member of the Virginia National Guard to enter state parks without paying a parking or admission fee.

USDA county committee

member applications

open through Aug. 1

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is now accepting nominations for county committee members for elections that will occur later this year. The USDA Farm Service Agency is unveiling a new GIS tool at fsa.usda.gov/elections to make it easier for producers to participate in the nomination and election of county committee members. They make important decisions on how federal farm programs are administered locally, according to a release.

All nomination forms for the 2023 election must be postmarked or received at the local FSA office by August 1. Customers can locate their “local administrative areas” using the GIS locator tool at fsa.usda.gov/elections.

Agricultural producers may be nominated for candidacy for the county committee if they: participate or cooperate in a USDA program and reside in a local administrative area up for election this year.

A cooperating producer is someone who has provided information about their farming or ranching operation to FSA, even if they have not applied or received program benefits. Individuals may nominate themselves or others and qualifying organizations may also nominate candidates. USDA encourages minority producers, women and beginning farmers or ranchers to nominate, vote and hold office.

Nationwide, more than 7,700 dedicated members of the agricultural community serve on FSA county committees, the release stated. The committees are made up of three to 11 members who serve three-year terms. Committee members are vital to how FSA carries out disaster programs, as well as conservation, commodity and price support programs, county office employment and other agricultural issues, the release stated. Producers should contact their local FSA office to register.

Sign language basics class as the library

Simple Signing, a class to learn the basics of sign language, will be held noon to 12:30 p.m. this Friday, June 30 and July 14 and 28 for Pre-K to 12th grade.

Register by calling 540/825-8691 to speak to Youth Services. Sponsored by the Friends of the Culpeper County Library with special thanks to Paul & Karen Laski.