Third grader wins art contest with 'Delicious Donuts'

Each year, Virginia School Board Association holds a Student Art Contest with its Spring Regional Network Forums, showcasing student art from the VSBA Central Region.

Each school division has the opportunity to submit entries from elementary, middle and high schools. Culpeper County Public Schools was proud to showcase the work of three young artists for this contest, according to division spokeswoman Laura Hoover.

Yowell Elementary third grader Harper Juliet Ward won in her division for her piece, “Delicious Donuts.” Her artwork was additionally selected as the third place winner in the VSBA Central Region.

Floyd T. Binns Middle School 7th grader Angie Sandoval won her division for a work, “Chalk Pastel Butterfly.”

Eastern View High School junior Zana Ari Smith Tibbs won in her division for a piece, “Aftermath of Chaos.”

Virginia Women Veterans Week celebrated

Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Earle-Sears and First Lady Suzanne S. Youngkin kicked off Virginia Women Veterans Week March 20, at the Military Women’s Memorial in Arlington.

Government and military officials gathered to honor and recognize women military veterans from throughout the Commonwealth and present them with “Virginia Women Veterans Lead the Way” lapel pins.

March 19-25 was Virginia Women Veterans Week. This is the sixth consecutive year the Commonwealth has honored and recognized the more than 107,000 women veterans that call Virginia home and all women who have served the state and nation from the Revolutionary War to today.

“As a proud Marine veteran myself, it is a privilege to be here to recognize the sacrifices and accomplishments of my sister Virginia veterans today,” said Earle-Sears at the ceremony.

“Each of you knew the risks of enlisting in the armed forces where you might even be called upon to give up your own life, yet you bravely decided to serve your nation. Today, we salute you and say thank you.”

Virginia’s women veterans have served proudly in uniform and continue to serve as civilians in business, education, medicine, government, in raising families and more, said Youngkin.

“They play a vital role in making sure Virginia is the best state for all to live, work and thrive," she said.

Culpeper Cavaliers host family information session

Culpeper's new summer college baseball team needs a few more host families, according to a recent release from the Culpeper Cavaliers.

Host families are one of the most important aspects to the team and its success. College baseball players from across the country will be in Culpeper in June and July to play for the Cavaliers in the prestigious Valley Baseball League, the release stated. These dedicated athletes need a loving home for two months.

Interested in hosting? Come to an information session at 6:30 p.m. Monday at the PATH Recreation Center to learn more about being a host family. RSVP to info@culpepercavaliers.org and go to culpepercavaliers.org.

GW Carver alumni association scholarships

The deadline is March 31 for local high school seniors to apply for a scholarship from the George Washington Carver Regional High School Alumni Association.

Scholarships are $500 for students pursuing further technical or trade school education, or $1,000 for students who plan to attend a four-year college. Scholarship applications are available at high school guidance offices in Culpeper, Madison, Orange and Rappahannock County High Schools; at the Culpeper County Library, and at gwcrhsaa.org. Questions? Contact 540/270-0789.

Shenandoah County farmer awarded for corn yield

New Market farmer Adam Long earned a first-place state award in the 2022 National Corn Growers Association National Corn Yield Contest.

Yielding 262.8 bushels per acre, the Shenandoah County farmer is one of the top corn yield producers in the nation with DEKALB DKC70-27RIB brand blend corn in the G:No-Till Irrigated Class, according to a release.

“Year after year, it’s amazing to see the high yields reached with hard work, research and innovation,” said Jamie Horton, DEKALB Brand Manager. “In such a challenging industry, we are proud to be the chosen partner to provide a portfolio of products with exclusive genetics for consistent, superior performance potential farmers trust to help them meet their goals.”

Farmers who planted DEKALB corn captured the most national placement awards (17 of 27), as well as 179 state level awards, 56 of which yielded 300 bushels per acre or higher.

DEKALB products provide the latest exclusive genetics from Bayer’s robust global breeding engine and product testing network to help drive consistent performance potential, the release stated.

STEAM SQUAD this week at the Library

Calling all 3rd–5th graders—The STEAM SQUAD is calling!

Come by the Culpeper Library at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28, for activities related to science, technology, engineering, art and math.

Registration is required. Call 540/825-8691.

Girls on the Run Piedmont summer programs

For the first time ever, Girls on the Run is partnering with Culpeper County Parks & Recreation to offer a spring break edition of Camp GOTR for 3rd–5th grade girls.

Camp will be 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily April 10–14 at Lenn Park in Stevensburg. Register through Parks & Rec; scholarships are available.

Culpeper County Parks & Rec. will also be partnering with Girls on the Run for Summer Break camp 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily, July 10–14 at Lenn Park.

Lastly, for the first time ever, GOTR is launching a summer Heart & Sole team for rising 6th–8th grade girls. This team will meet for five weeks, from 8-10:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays from June 6 to July 15. There will be no practice the week of July 4.

Registration fee for this program is subsidized on a sliding scale up to $50, thanks to a generous community donation.

Spaces are limited, so be sure to register today. Interested in volunteering for any of these programs? Reach out to Girls on the Run Piedmont for details.