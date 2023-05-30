Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Shenandoah National Park hosting public meeting

Shenandoah National Park will host a virtual public meeting June 6, at 7 p.m. to provide information about a new backcountry camping permitting system. There will be an opportunity for the public to ask questions about the new system and after the meeting, a public comment portal will be available for 30 days.

The new online permitting system will allow the park to track and understand backcountry use to ensure the protection of resources and provide an improved visitor experience. The fee-based online registration system through recreation.gov will allow users to plan their trip in advance with current information using a reliable system. The permit will have an associated fee that will provide financial support for management of the park's backcountry.

Shenandoah has one of the largest backcountry permitting programs in the national park system, and most of these programs require fees. Backcountry, or “wilderness camping” refers to camping in remote areas of the park rather than in developed campgrounds with amenities.

Park managers will evaluate the public comments and develop a plan for the system, to implemented in 2024.

For information on how to comment and to get a link to attend the public meeting, visit nps.gov/shen.

PATH to hold youth baseball camp in June

PATH Recreation & Fitness Center will offer a baseball camp June 12-16, for kids ages 9-13, in partnership with the Culpeper Cavaliers, Culpeper’s new Valley Baseball League franchise. All positions are welcome.

“Since PATH Recreation & Fitness Center (PRFC) opened its doors last summer, our goal has been to offer a variety of programs that respond to youth interests,” said Shari Landry, president of the Culpeper Wellness Foundation. “Baseball enjoys strong involvement at all levels locally and it is very exciting that Culpeper now has a team in the storied Valley Baseball League. Young players will have such a great time learning from the Cavaliers coaches and the talented college athletes that comprise the Cavaliers team.”

According to a release, the recreation center’s multisport courts and batting cages will be home base for drills and instruction.

Camp participants will also have time to enjoy other recreation activities at the center, including basketball, futsal, air hockey, ping pong and cornhole.

Camp hours are noon to 4:00 pm. The fee is $160 (sibling discount: $150). Scholarships are available for income-eligible families. To inquire about the camp or register, please call the PRFC front desk at 540/825-0000.

Fireman's Parade winners announced

The following entries were named as the Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Department 2023 Parade winners:

CIVIC ENTRIES

Best Appearing Brownie / Girl Scout: Girl Scout Troop #1811

Best Appearing Performing Arts: Boom Kidz

Best Civic entry: Eastern View FFA

Best Commercial entry: Green Tops, Inc

Best Appearing Beauty Queen: First place, 2023 Little Miss Greene, Lena Mitchell; Second place, 2023 Little Miss Madison, Brooklyn Watkins

Best Appearing Antique Car or Club: VW Cruisers—Skyline Automotive

Best Appearing Church: Shiloh Church

Special Judges’ Award: Culpeper Animal Hospital

FIRE/RESCUE ENTRIES:

Best Appearing Fire Department: Warrenton Volunteer Fire Dept.

Best Appearing Commercial Pumper: First place, Sperryville Volunteer Fire Dept.; Second place, Amissville Volunteer Fire Dept.

Best Appearing Custom Pumper: First place, Warrenton Volunteer Fire Dept.; Second place, Chester Gap Volunteer Fire Dept.

Best Appearing Specialty Unit: Lake of the Woods Truck 29

Best Appearing Brush Truck: Sperryville Volunteer Fire Dept.

Fire Department Coming Longest Distance: Chester Gap Volunteer Fire Dept.

Best Appearing Antique Fire Truck: The Babcock Family

Best Appearing Rescue Squad (ALS to Basic): Warrenton Rescue

Rescue Squad Coming Longest Distance: Louisa Volunteer Rescue Dept.

Best Appearing Culpeper County Fire: Little Fork Volunteer Fire Dept.

Best Appearing Culpeper County EMS: Culpeper Volunteer Rescue Dept.

Special Judges’ Award: 1958 Tiller Truck

Need of the week: Dinner foods

The Culpeper Food Closet is a community outreach ministry created and supported by St. Stephens Episcopal Church.

The ministry depends on donations of food and personal items, as well as financial gifts from the community to assist Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need.

The food needs for this week are dinner foods: pasta, pasta sauce, Hamburger Helper, dried beans, canned salmon and boxed meals.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Contributions are accepted 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St. Contact them at culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com, call 540/825-1177 or visit The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on Facebook.