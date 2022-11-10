Culpeper-area community briefs for Nov. 10, 2022

Flags for Heroes today at The Culpeper

Join the Rotary Club of Culpeper for the 2nd Annual Flags for Heroes ceremony at 2 p.m. today, happening outside of The Culpeper retirement village, along James Madison Highway.

Flags for Heroes is an opportunity to honor and remember heroes from various areas of life—first responders, medical professionals, teachers, active and retired military, treasured friends & family, community leaders, or anyone else someone else considers special. American flags sponsored benefit community programs of the Rotary.

Col. Dave Hall, retired, will be the featured speaker on Thursday. The American flags will be on display at The Culpeper until Nov. 17.

Black Panther 2 early watch party tonight

An exclusive early release watch party of “Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever” will take place at 7 p.m. tonight at the Culpeper Regal Theater on South Main Street. Movie admission and snacks free for youth 18 and younger who are able to recite a Black History fact to organizer Brandon Miles.

Before the movie, a pre-event will be held 5-7 p.m. at The Sangria Bowl, upstairs in the State Theatre across the street. There will be corn hole, music, pizza and Meet the Black Panther.

Medicare basics at Senior Chats today

Sharon Accardo, Senior Insurance Professional and Medicare Educator, will be the guest speaker at 10:30 a.m. today for Senior Chats in the ground floor worship center at Culpeper Baptist Church.

Local seniors are invited to the meeting to get their questions answered about Medicare. Join the church at 10:30 a.m. on the second Thursday of each month for Senior Chats, a free program helping older citizens to navigate the many services and opportunities available in this area.

Contact Hans Murdock at 540/825-8192 or hmurdock@culpeperbaptist.org

Update: American Legion to host Veterans Day service

American Legion Post 330, with Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2524, will host the annual Veterans Day service at 11 a.m. on Nov. 11 at the Legion post, 14222 Rixeyville Rd. in Culpeper County.

Typically held outdoors at Culpeper National Cemetery, the ceremony has been moved indoors due to Friday’s forecast of heavy rain. The cemetery director made the call on Wednesday.

Maj. Gen. Stephen Reeves will be keynote speaker. He is a retired two-star General in the U.S Army, with a long and distinguished career. The Rev. Brad Hales, of Reformation Lutheran Church, will provide the invocation and the benediction at the ceremony.

Following the ceremony, all veterans are welcomed for a reception and complementary lunch with food and drinks provided in the Legion Hall.

Transportation holiday this week

Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services transportation will not operate on Friday, Nov. 11 due to Veterans Day Holiday.

Story time at the library

Pre School Story Time for ages 3-5 will be held at 10:30 a.m. today at the Culpeper County Library.

The free program features songs, stories and activities especially designed for children and their caregivers.

Chili dinner benefit in Jeffersonton

Jefferson Ruritan Club is holding a Chili Dinner fundraiser from 5-7 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 12 in the fellowship hall at Jefferson Baptist Church, 18498 Springs Rd in Jeffersonton.

Dinner includes all-you-can-eat various types of chili + fixings, hot dogs, salad & drinks. Cost is $8 for adults, $4 for ages 6-12 & free for ages 5 and younger.

The Jefferson Ruritan Club is a local community service organization helping the community to be a better place. Proceeds go to local public service organizations, charities and service to the community. Contact 540/937-5119 and see JeffersonVaRuritanClub.org