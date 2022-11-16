Culpeper-area community briefs for Nov. 16, 2022

Community Thanksgiving Service Thursday

The Culpeper County Christian Ministerial Association is pleased to announce the return of the Annual Community Thanksgiving Service at 7 p.m. this Thursday, Nov. 17 at Reformation Lutheran Church, 601 Madison Rd. in the Town of Culpeper.

The event will feature a wide variety of representatives from local government and the Christian community. The Rev. Dr. Jarred Edgecombe, of Providence Bible Church, will share a Thanksgiving message.

There will also be a Christian Leadership Luncheon at 11 a.m. Thursday at Pepper’s Grill, 791 Madison Rd. Buffet lunch available for purchase.

Bealeton Fall Harvest Dance

The community is invited to a Fall Harvest Dance 6-9 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 19 at the Remington Lions Club, 13326 James Madison Highway in Bealeton.

Music, appetizers, door prizes, games, dance-off and red carpet event. RSVP required at 571/399-5930.

Turkey tales at the library

Culpeper County Library will offer rock painting for 6th-12th graders at 3:30 p.m. today, Nov. 16. Come hear some Turkey Tales at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 17 for all ages, featuring a Thanksgiving theme.

Music and movement for all ages will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Nov. 18 with activities, dancing, instruments and interactive stories designed to get children up and moving.

Grymes Memorial Honor Roll

The following Culpeper-area students made the Honor Roll at Grymes Memorial School in Orange for the first quarter:

5th graders Ali Athar, Naomi Lopez-Casillas, Chase Stewart, and Mason Thornton; 6th graders Jack Brand, Rebecca Jones, Fox Montgomery, Tristan Myers, and Jackson Whitley; 7th graders Cady Bell and Evelyn Lopez-Casillas and 8th grader Caroline Brand.

Food distribution Saturday at CUMC

The next food distribution of Empowering Culpeper will be held 9-11 a.m. this Friday, Nov. 19 at Culpeper United Methodist Church, 1233 Oaklawn Dr.

CDR Resource Center will provide household cleaning supplies, personal hygiene items, and other household and personal care items. Culpeper Humane Society is providing dog and cat food. Contact empoweringculpeper@peopleinc.net or 540/935-0047 for more information.

GOP Committee special meeting

Culpeper County Republican Committee will hold a special meeting at 7 p.m. this Thursday, Nov 17, at “The Place” room at Reformation Lutheran Church, 601 Madison Rd.

The limited purpose of the meeting will be erecting the required Nominating Committee, committing additional work to Nominating Committee and other business critical to year-end operations only.

Mary Washington House spirits

What happens in the Mary Washington House when the staff and visitors leave? Join in for a “spirited” candlelight tour to find out, highlighting the residents who are said to still reside in the house.

Half-hour tours will take place at 6, 6:30, 7 and 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 19 at the historic house, 1200 Charles St. in downtown Fredericksburg.

George Washington’s mother lived in the 18th century property toward the end of her life. Members of the Culpeper Paranormal Investigations will be on hand for the Spirits programs, limited to 20 per tour.

540/373-1569 or MWHouse@WashingtonHeritageMuseums.org. Get tickets at https://bit.ly/3TS1rQk

Language academy ribbon cutting

Join the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce for a ribbon cutting at 4 p.m. this Thursday, Nov. 17, at Imas International Multilingual Academy & INAT USA Taekwondo, 1002 S. Main St in Culpeper.

The new business offers English as a second language classes, English & Spanish Survival for Professionals, English and Spanish tutoring and translation services as well as self defense lessons for kids and teens.