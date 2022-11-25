Culpeper-area community briefs for Nov. 25, 2022

Gray Ghost Holiday Kick-Off

The legendary Gray Ghost Vineyards cork Christmas display debuts for the season from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, Nov. 25, at the winery in Amissville.

See the world’s largest cork Christmas display containing over 250,000 corks; live music by Valerie Von Fange 2:30 to 4:30 pm. For more information, call 540/937-4869 or visit grayghostvineyards.com.

Gray Ghost is hosting its annual food drive for the month of December. Make a donation to be entered into a drawing for tickets to one of Gray Ghost’s popular events. Donations benefit the Amissville Community Basket, Rappahannock Food Pantry and Culpeper Food Closet.

Roger Rabbit, Chinatown on Mount Pony

The Packard Campus Theater concludes its November film series, L.A. Noir, with a pair of films on Saturday.

A National Film Registry title, “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?” (Disney, 1988), screens at 2 p.m. on Nov. 26. It’s a funny, even cartoonish, take on the City of Angels. Between the laughs, pay attention to the story and the style, it is absolutely L.A. Noir. Color, 104 minutes.

Then at 7:30 p.m. this Saturday, check out another NFR title, “Chinatown” (Paramount, 1974). Jack Nicholson brings a rightful conclusion to the theater’s look at L.A. Noir when private detective Jake Gittes uncovers corruption dealing with California’s most sought after commodity… water. Color, 131 minutes. Rated R.

Wearing face masks is recommended in the theatre. Patrons must go through an “airport style” security check, and no large parcels, purses or backpacks are permitted. The Packard Campus is located at 19053 Mount Pony Road in Culpeper. Access to the campus parking lot begins one hour before show time, entrance into the building begins 45 minutes before, and the theater opens for seating 30 minutes before the curtain. Please do not arrive early and queue at the Packard Campus gate.

November in the Gallery

Charlottesville artist Barbara Shenefield will hold an opening reception for a new poster exhibit at 6 p.m. this Saturday, Nov. 26 at Possum’s Store in Madison County.

Shenefield, a native New Yorker, is an illustrator and designer working in various media including watercolor, oil paint, collage, illustration, design and art direction, and digital art. Her show runs through Dec. 18.

Closed session and comp plan

The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors will meet in closed session at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, in the county administration building to discuss, consider, and interview prospective candidates for the position of county attorney.

A work session will immediately follow to include a presentation of the draft Comprehensive Plan forwarded to the Board from the Planning Commission. The Board will discuss and consider any proposed amendments to the draft.

Also on the agenda for the open meeting is an update regarding the proposed Utility Scale Solar Development Ordinance and Policy.

Because We Have Music returns

Kid Pan Alley’s Because We Have Music free livestream concert series starts up again at 7 p.m. this Sunday, Nov. 27, featuring Glen Phillips of Toad the Wet Sprocket, Susan Werner and Paul and Cheryl Reisler.

Phillips, in addition to fronting the alt rock band, forged an extensive solo career full of eclectic collaborations and side projects. In the early ‘90s, Toad broke into the mainstream with a thoughtful, folk-driven sound that yielded jangling hits like All I Want and Walk on the Ocean.

By the 2010s, a reunited Toad the Wet Sprocket had issued a comeback album, even as Phillips forged ahead with tightly crafted albums of his own including 2016’s Swallowed by the New and 2022’s There Is So Much Here.

Over the course of her 25-year career, Werner has earned a reputation as “one of the most innovative songwriters working today,” according to Chicago Tribune. With formidable chops on guitar (she began playing at age 5) and piano (she was a guest on Marian McPartland’s Piano Jazz), along with a graduate degree in voice performance, her shows are a one-woman master class in musicianship.

Paul Reisler is the founder of Trapezoid, Kid Pan Alley, A Thousand Questions and Three Good Reasons. Over his 45-year career, he’s written thousands of songs and instrumentals as well as two musicals. He’ll be joined by vocalist Cheryl Reisler. Join the fun in the zoom living room where you can talk to the musicians and listen to some great music in the comfort of your own living room by registering at https://k-nov27.eventbrite.com.