Culpeper-area community briefs for Nov. 3, 2022

Vega rally today in Madison with Youngkin

There will be an early vote rally at 4 p.m. today, Nov. 3 in Madison County with Yesli Vega, Republican Candidate for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District and Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

The campaign event will be held at Fellowship Baptist Church, 725 Gate Rd.

Youngkin was in Brandy Station Tuesday night for a rally with Vega in the race against two-term incumbent Rep. Abigail Spanberger. The Culpeper County Republican Committee reported a great rally with Youngkin at the volunteer fire department.

Spanberger campaign stop at Collage Spa

U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-7th, will join leaders from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Thursday in Fredericksburg for a joint press conference to talk about her work delivering for Virginia’s small businesses, workforce and economy, according to a release from the congresswomen’s office.

Moore Hallmark with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce will join Spanberger for the campaign stop at 1:30 p.m. at Collage Spa, 804 Charles Street. The original Collage Spa location is on East Davis Street in downtown Culpeper.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce will discuss its recent endorsement of Spanberger for reelection. The two-term incumbent will face Republican nominee Yesli Vega in the Nov. 8 election.

New webcams at Hawksbill, Big Meadows

Shenandoah National Park on Wednesday announced the launch of two new webcams, one of its most popular online features.

The “View From the Valley” features a live-feed view of the central portion of the park from the valley, near Luray. The webcam scans from Neighbor Mountain near Route 211 all the way south to Big Meadows.

The view captures the essence of Shenandoah National Park as an oasis of wild land in the east, according to a National Park Service release. The pre-set tour reveals iconic Blue Ridge Mountain crests at Mary’s Rock, Stony Man, and the park’s highest peak, Hawksbill.

An additional webcam, “Big Meadows Live” replaces one of the long-term favorites atop the visitor center. Rather than a fixed photo, this new, live-feed tour includes “stops” with zooms and wide shots capturing the splendor of the landscape in all seasons across the entire meadow. Both webcams are full video, 4K, high definition, the release stated.

Whether providing the opportunity to check the status of fall color or watch the snow fall from the safety of home, webcams have been an important tool for connecting with the public, according to the park service.

Longtime partner, Shenandoah National Park Association made the project possible. Founded in 1950, the Association operates the visitor center stores, contributing all profits to support Shenandoah National Park educational efforts. SNPA is hosting the “View From the Valley” webcam from its new office/warehouse on Highway 340 just south of Luray.

“It’s exciting for the Association to have a great location and the internet capacity to provide the Valley cam for visitors,” said Executive Director Greta Miller. “The mountain skyline is so beautiful from the valley and watching the different seasons will be spectacular.

“The Big Meadows live cam is a great addition for visitors to experience the meadow, especially for those who may never be able to come in person. Both of these cameras will be a great asset to the park’s interpretive program and SNPA is pleased to provide funding for this project.”

Witness the webcams at nps.gov/shen.