Culpeper-area community briefs for Nov. 30, 2022

Brandy Station Holiday Open House

Come out to the Graffiti House in Brandy Station this Saturday, Dec. 3 for the Brandy Station Foundation Holiday Open House.

The program from 1 to 4 p.m. to will feature dulcimer holiday music by the Wilderness Run Players and refreshments. Free, with all welcome.

Holidays in the Little House at Seek Lavender

An herbal, floral oasis on the edge of town, Seek Lavender will be getting in the spirit with upcoming holiday events in The Little House.

From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Friday, Dec. 2, drop by for a delightful holiday shopping experience, complimentary lavender tastes & sips on site at 15528 Bradford Road in Culpeper. The USDA Value Added Producer site offers unique lavender gifts of comfort and delight— handmade and farm-made.

Return 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11 for more holiday explorations in the Little House. seeklavender.com

Route 229 closing for road work

A portion of Route 229 in Culpeper County will be closed for periods of time this week and next as VDOT begins a milling and paving project near the Jeffersonton Community Center.

The impacted portion along Rixeyville Road is between Route 1083 (Somerset Drive) and U.S. 211 (Lee Highway). Work started Tuesday.

The project will close northbound and southbound lanes 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily through Friday, near the Jeffersonton community in Culpeper County. Drivers should stay alert for detour signs around the work. The detour will be lifted Saturday, Dec 3 and Sunday, Dec. 4, according to a VDOT release.

However, it will be reinstated beginning Monday, Dec. 5 and crews should wrap up their work Friday, Dec. 9, weather permitting.

Holiday Scavenger Hunt launches

Feeling Grinchy? Join the Holiday Scavenger Hunt Dec. 1-15 to explore and discover Downtown “Culpeper-ville.”

Solve clues to help Cindy Lou Who find the Grinch and give Christmas back to the town. Maps are at the Visitor’s Center. Use a cell phone to discover QR codes around Downtown. Once finished, drop your completed Scavenger Hunt at the CRI office and be entered to win a Culpeper Downtown Gift Basket.

Needs of the Week: shampoo, soap, toothpaste

The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance.

The needs for this week are personal care items, shampoo, bar soap, toothpaste, toothbrushes, canned meat, tuna and chicken. All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off non-perishable food and personal care items 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St. Contact them at culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com, The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on Facebook or at 540/825-1177.

Silver Club for

active seniors

Ages 55+ are invited to join Culpeper County Parks & Recreation’s largest and most entertaining program—the Silver Club.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. every Wednesday, join fellow active seniors at a weekly meeting at the library. Enjoy a potluck covered-dish lunch and participate in activities like bingo, speakers, holiday parties, crafts and other activities geared towards fun-loving seniors. For many seniors this program provides an environment where lasting friendships are created.

5 Over 50

nominees sought

The deadline is Jan. 13 to submit nominations for the Aging Together “5 Over 50” ceremony planned for 2023.

It will be the 10th anniversary of the awards program that recognizes the contributions older adults make to their communities. The program also intends to challenge the ageist stereotypes so often assigned to them. So far, 50 amazing people have been recognized in the region.

Know someone over the age of 50 in Culpeper, Fauquier, Madison, Orange or Rappahannock who stands out in the community and has made a difference? Aging Together asks nominators to fill out the nomination form. Nominees should have given time freely in service to the community at large and civic affairs, in some manner making a significant contribution or offering inspiration in the form of mentorship, leadership or action.

See the form and in-depth criteria at agingtogether.org or contact info@agingtogegther.org for a nomination form in the mail. Aging Together will honor the 5 Over 50 at its annual celebrations on May 17, 2023.

Thanksgiving

travel fatalities nearly triple

Three pedestrians and a motorcyclist were among the 14 individuals who lost their lives on Virginia highways over the 2022 Thanksgiving weekend, according to preliminary data from Virginia State Police. That’s compared to five during the same period last year.

Of the 10 individuals riding in vehicles equipped with seatbelts, eight chose not to wear one, the release stated.

“Not sure how many times we can say this until folks start paying attention, but ‘Seatbelts save lives,’” said VSP Superintendent Col. Gary T. Settle.

“We are now heading into the 2022 holiday season with 14 families grieving the loss of their loved ones due to these Thanksgiving holiday traffic crashes. For eight of those 14, the simple act of buckling up may well have prevented such tragic outcomes.”

During the five-day period, from midnight on Nov. 23 through Nov. 27, fatal crashes occurred in Brunswick, Campbell, Chesterfield, Floyd, Greensville, Henrico, Loudoun, Powhatan, Prince William, Rockingham and Spotsylvania counties and the cities of Richmond, Roanoke and Virginia Beach. Three involved pedestrians and one included a motorcycle.

This is an increase from 2021 when there were five traffic fatalities during the five-day Thanksgiving statistical counting period, according to state police.

The 2022 Thanksgiving Holiday CARE initiative resulted in troopers citing 4,413 speeders and 1,803 reckless drivers statewide. Virginia troopers arrested 93 drivers for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, and cited 454 for seatbelt violations.

State police responded to 1,449 traffic crashes across the Commonwealth, with 138 of those resulting in injuries. State police also assisted 890 disabled/stranded motorists during the Thanksgiving weekend.