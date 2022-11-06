Culpeper-area community briefs for Nov. 6, 2022

Inn at Little Washington façade makeover inspired by Mount Vernon

The front of the Inn at Little Washington in Rappahannock County recently received a new look inspired by the façade of George Washington’s Mount Vernon, according to a Sept. 23 release from the five-star inn and restaurant in the Town of Washington, Virginia.

The Washington, D.C. architectural firm of Franck & Lohsen created the makeover, replacing the previous clapboard façade with wood carved to resemble stone. This technique was often used by American colonists when actual stone or granite blocks were unavailable or too costly, according the release.

Examples of this “rusticated” style exist already on other buildings in Little Washington. The bay windows on the Inn, never favored by its owners, were given a new identity. The muntins were divided in half creating more elegant, smaller panes. The window frames were amplified with wood framing and raised panels.

Local woodworker Sam Dwyer embellished the front door with a hand-carved over-door arch he crafted. A new stone color was applied to the building, set off by a vibrant “Georgian green” hue by British paint makers Farrow and Ball. Finally, an awning valance with gilded finials and stars hangs over the front porch, draped with a green-striped fabric.

“The Inn finally looks at home in the charming, 17th century village that George Washington laid out,” the release stated.

In July 1749, a 17-year old George Washington noted in his journal, “in the Blue Ridge Mountains I laid off a town.” The young surveyor, assisted by two chainmen, laid out the town of Washington in the same five-block by two-block grid that exists today, according to town history.

$200K Montpelier matching grant challenge

James Madison’s Montpelier recently announced award of a $200,000 matching grant from The Nancy Woodson Spire Foundation.

Now through June 30, 2023, all new gifts will be matched 1:1 by the Wilmington, Delaware-based charitable foundation.

CCHS senior gets gold rating at FFA Convention

Culpeper County High School senior Grace Walbroehl attended the 95th National FFA Convention and Expo Oct. 26-29 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

She competed in the Employment Skills competition and placed 9th overall. The competitive event tests a student’s ability to perform effectively throughout the entire job application process. Participants prepare a resume, cover letter and complete an online application. They also participate in phone, one-on-one and panel job interviews as part of the competition.

The event was held at the Crowne Plaza in Indianapolis, just one of many educational activities at the convention and expo, where FFA members practice the lessons learned in agricultural education classes, according to a release from FFA.

Walbroehl said she had an amazing and impactful week at the event.

“It was great to make so many friends both in and out of state. It was also cool to go to the expo and witness the many ways agriculture and leadership skills play a part in all of our daily lives,” she said in a release from Culpeper County Public Schools spokeswoman Laura Hoover. “Representing Virginia and making friends with my fellow competitors was an absolute blast and I wouldn’t trade it for anything. I was very blessed to place 9th in the nation in the competition and receive a gold rating.”

Overseas Travel Clinic to resume at health dept.

Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District will be resuming its Overseas Travel Clinic from 8 a.m. to noon beginning Thursday, Nov. 10 at Fauquier County Health Department in Warrenton.

Appointments are required. Call Karen Johnson at 540/308-6071 and leave a detailed voicemail. Calls will be returned within three business days. For more information about travelers’ health, visit cdc.gov/travel.

School Division Events Nov. 8-Nov. 18, 2022

Culpeper County Public Schools Calendar of Events, as follows:

Nov. 8—No School for Students: Election Day-Staff Professional Development

Nov. 8—Culpeper County School Board Administration Committee Meeting, School Board Office, 471 James Madison Highway, Suite 201, 8 a.m.

Nov. 8—SEAC Meeting at Parent Resource Center, 6:30 p.m.

Nov. 9—CCSB Capital Planning Committee Meeting, School Board Office, 8:30 a.m.

Nov. 11—Culpeper Middle School Musical Performance, CMS Forum, 7 p.m.

Nov. 11—Veterans Day Luncheon, Culpeper Technical Education Center, 17441 Frank Turnage Drive, noon

Nov. 12—Culpeper Middle School Musical Performance, CMS Forum, 2 p.m.

Nov. 12—Eastern View High School Annual PTO Fall Craft Show, Gym and Café, 9 a.m.–2 p.m.

Nov. 14—CCSB Finance Committee Meeting, County Administration Office, 302 N. Main Street, 5:15 p.m.

Nov. 14—CCSB Regular Board Meeting, County Administration, 6 p.m.

Nov. 16–18—Virginia School Board Association Annual Convention, Williamsburg

Nov. 17—Culpeper Middle School Musical Performance, CMS Forum, 7 p.m.

Nov. 18—Culpeper Middle School Musical Performance, CMS Forum, 7 p.m.

Hope Church food pantry

Culpeper Hope Community Church of the Nazarene hosts a food pantry noon to 2 p.m. on Tuesdays at 2002 Orange Rd. in the building shared with Advance Medical Sports & Spine.

The church realizes it is getting harder each week for people to feed their families due to rising prices and empty store shelves. No vouchers are needed, just stop on by for some help. Hopecva.org or 832/876-9037.