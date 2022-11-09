Culpeper-area community briefs for Nov. 9, 2022

Germanna Community Conversations

There’s still time to register for the final Community Conversation in the fall virtual series of Germanna Community College happening at 7 p.m. this Thursday, Nov. 10 on Zoom.

Dr. Shaun Harper, founder and director of the Race and Equity Center, University Professor, and Provost Professor of Education and Business at the University of Southern California, will lead the discussion about teaching and relational practices for underserved students. He will share how creating a classroom climate of success can lead to more equitable outcomes for all students.

Harper has worked with over 400 businesses in diversity, equity, and inclusion, authored 12 books and over 100 articles, and has been featured or quoted in The Washington Post, The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal.

Aging Together Annual meeting Thursday

Hear about the past fiscal year activities of Aging Together and its county teams and partners at 4 p.m. on Nov. 10 on Zoom. The annual meeting will also cover how they align with the overall Strategic Plan.

Interested in the organization’s role in the region and how it interacts with its many partner organizations? This is a good opportunity to learn more and hear how Aging Together is working toward its vision of age friendly communities that actively engage, value and support older adults. This event is open to the public.

Questions? Contact 540/829-6405 or info@agingtogether.org.

RRHD: Winter COVID surge possible

Modeling for Virginia continues to suggest the possibility of another major winter COVID-19 surge, according to the recent weekly update from Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District.

COVID-19 vaccines remain the best way to limit the impact of this surge. The newest boosters are now available for people aged 5 and older. Schedule a COVID-19 primary or booster dose at your local health department online.

Hospitals across Virginia are seeing an uptick in respiratory illnesses, much earlier than usual, especially among young children, the weekly update stated. RSV (Respiratory syncytial virus) is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms.

Most people recover in a week or two, but RSV can be serious, especially for infants and older adults. RSV is the most common cause of bronchiolitis (inflammation of the small airways in the lung) and pneumonia (infection of the lungs) in children younger than 1 year of age in the United States.

CDC offers tips to help protect children from RSV: avoid close contact with sick people, frequent hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes, clean & disinfect surfaces, avoid touching face with unwashed hands and stay home when sick.

Powell pool open to public for Aquathon

Aquatic fitness classes at Powell Wellness Center are free and open to the public on Saturday, November 12 in celebration of Aquathon, a worldwide event highlighting the benefits of aquatic fitness.

Pool workouts support strength, mobility, and cardiovascular health, with decreased stress on joints, according to a center release.

Aquathon classes in the pool this Saturday will include an interval program at 9 a.m., boot camp at 10 and Pilates at 11 a.m. Each class is 45 minutes.

See powellwellness.org for class details or call aquatics manager Stacey Aucoin at 540-445-5383.

Flags for Heroes at The Culpeper

A program of Rotary Club of Culpeper, Flags for Heroes is an opportunity to honor and remember heroes—first responders, medical professionals, teachers, active and retired military, treasured friends & family, community leaders, or anyone else flag sponsors consider to be special.

Flags are on display at The Culpeper Retirement Community through Nov. 17. Last year, 200 flags were installed, and it was beautiful! This year’s ceremony will be held at 2 p.m. on Nov. 10 at The Culpeper, 12425 Village Loop.

Visit Flagsforheroesculpeper.com to select a sponsorship level. Each hero will be announced by name in a moving and powerful remembrance during the ceremony. All are welcome to attend the ceremony. The beauty, fellowship, and time to reflect will be worth the trip.

Dominion reports increase in net income

Dominion Energy, which recently raised its fuel charge on residential customers, last week announced unaudited net income for the three months ending Sept. 30 of $778 million ($0.91 per share) compared with net income of $654 million ($0.79 per share) for the same period in 2021, according to a company release.

Operating earnings for the three months ended Sept. 30 were $944 million ($1.11 per share), compared to operating earnings of $918 million ($1.11 per share) for the same period in 2021.

Differences between GAAP and operating earnings for the period include the mark-to-market impact of economic hedging activities, gains and losses on nuclear decommissioning trust funds, regulated asset retirements and other adjustment, the release stated.

Dominion Energy President and CEO Bob Blue, said: “Strong performance across our business units resulted in operating earnings per share that were again above the midpoint of our quarterly guidance range. We are well-positioned to meet our expectations for the year.

“We’re monitoring what’s going on in the broader economy. Like everyone, we are seeing inflation, supply chain limitations and higher fuel prices — all having an impact on customer rates and our balance sheet strength,” Blue said.

“We are keenly aware of the economic pressures that are affecting our customers and are taking seriously our core mission to safely deliver reliable, affordable and clean energy to our customers, while creating value for our shareholders.”