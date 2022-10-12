Culpeper-area community briefs for Oct. 12, 2022

Annual A Cappella Concert at EVHS

The Madison Project from James Madison University is coming to Eastern View High School.

The award-winning collegiate a cappella group will participate in a combined concert at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, in the EVHS auditorium.

Other featured performers will be the EVHS Troubadours, Men’s A Cappella and Artistic choirs, and Floyd T. Binns Middle School’s Black Hawk Edition.

Admission is $5 at the door. This concert will also be a pink out! Please wear pink to support Breast Cancer Awareness. Proceeds from the 50/50 raffle will be donated to Relay for Life!

All are invited to come out for an amazing night of music and fun.

Living the Dream Foundation meeting

Working to increase community awareness and education about substance abuse, depression and suicide, this Culpeper nonprofit group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, in the Culpeper Holiday Inn Express Hotel meeting room. There will be a light dinner for everyone to enjoy.

Living the Dream Foundation will review its activities over the summer and start making plans for our next year’s 5K and Walk for Hope. Yowell Meadow Park is reserved for April 22, 2023, for the seventh annual event.

Food distribution Saturday at Culpeper United Methodist

This months Empowering Culpeper Food Distribution will take place 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at Culpeper United Methodist Church.

Culpeper’s Art of Aging Expo postponed

Thursday’s Art of Aging Expo at Reformation Lutheran Church in Culpeper has been postponed until Oct. 25 due to rain in the forecast this week for the outdoor event.

The Expo will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Free for seniors, caregivers and families, the event will feature vendors and displays by Harbor at Renaissance, Wagner Hearing Aid, Hero’s Bridge, Rappahannock Rapidan Community Services, Trinity Senior Village, Overwhelmed How Can I Help?, Culpeper County Parks & Rec, Remington Drug, Orange County Department of Social Services, Culpeper Health & Rehab, Aging Together & more.

Activities, Services & Info Groups will include Garden Club Flower Arrangement Demonstrations, Hearing & Vision Assessment, Job Fair for Older Adults & more! Food will be available for sale from Catch the Chef food truck

Yesli Vega sets ‘Back the Blue’ rally

Yesli Vega, the Republican challenger for Virginia’s 7th Congressional District seat, will host a “Back the Blue” campaign rally at 6 p.m. Oct. 20 at Madison at the Mill, 323 N. Madison Road in the town of Orange.

State Del. Nick Freitas, R-30th, and Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares are scheduled to appear with Vega at the event.