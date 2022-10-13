Culpeper-area community briefs for Oct. 13, 2022

Fall Festival set Saturday at Mountain Run Winery

Mountain Run’s annual outdoors craft fair and family event is back from noon to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, in Culpeper County.

Come celebrate the harvest with more than 40 local craft vendors, offering beautiful handmade items including painted glasses, knitting, woodworking, hand-dyed products, jewelry, soaps, crochet, hand-lettering, baskets, baked goods, paintings, ceramics, and more.

There will be live music all day from AP Project and South Canal Street. Bring lawn chairs and plan to stay awhile because there will be plenty to do for everyone in the family, including the mobile AX THROWING unit from Ax Hole will be onsite, moon bounce and commercial playground.

Bavarian Chef and Over the Top Chef Food Trucks will be on hand all day serving schnitzel, burgers, chicken tenders, and more as well as Kona Ice. A local crafter will be baking up delicious fall inspired treats like cider donuts, apple muffins and pretzels.

In addition to Mountain Run’s award winning wines and ciders, Far Gohn Brewing beer trailer will be onsite all day. Free admission, $5 parking, no outside alcohol.

Deadline tonight for Culpeper museum online auction

Tonight at 8 o’clock is the last chance to bid online for the Museum of Culpeper History’s annual fall auction.

This year’s bidding will culminate during the museum’s History Alfresco event on Thursday, Oct. 13, at Andora Farm, featuring fare from the Bavarian Chef restaurant in Madison County.

Support the museum by bidding on a variety of items and activities at 32auctions.com/HistoryAlfresco2022.

Contact Museum of Culpeper History director John Christiansen at 540/829-5954.

Locals’ Night and Reserve release

Gray Ghost Vineyards is hosting Locals’ Night, with the New Iberia Food Truck, from 1 to 8 p.m. Oct. 13 at 14706 Lee Highway in Amissville.

The local winery will celebrate early release specials on its Gold Medal-winning 2019 Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon on Saturday, Oct. 15, and Sunday, Oct. 16. Musician Mo Safren will be there from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, with live music by Dave Goodrich at the same time on Sunday. The New Iberia Food Truck will be back.

Free admission, wine tasting fee, food for sale. 540/937-4869; grayghostvineyards.com.

Culpeper Minutemen muster schedules 248th anniverary

The Virginia Society Sons of the American Revolution and Culpeper Minutemen Chapter will celebrate the 248th anniversary of the Culpeper Minutemen muster at 11 a.m. 0ct. 22 at the Charters of Freedom and Culpeper Minutemen Monument in the town of Culpeper’s Yowell Meadow Park, not far from the original muster site.

This is a state-sponsored SAR-recognized event. The Minutemen mustered and trained in what is now a town park.

With the American Revolution’s 250th anniversary, coming up in 2025, a muster reunion of all who claim descent from the members of the Culpeper Minute Battalion of 1775-1776 is planned.

Those who come to muster originate from Culpeper, Fauquier and Orange counties, whose boundaries now would include Greene, Madison and Rappahannock.

Also to be included is a reunion of people who claim descent from the members of Capt. John Green’s Rifle Company, formed of men from the same counties and mustered at the same time, said Culpeper resident Charles Jameson, the historian of the Culpeper Minutemen Chapter, VASSAR.