Culpeper-area community briefs for Oct. 14, 2022

Piedmont Smiles free dental day

In need of dental services?

Piedmont Smiles, a free community dental day, will be held starting at 7 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at Fauquier High School in Warrenton for adult residents of Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock.

Up to 200 patients will receive same-day treatments like cleanings, fillings and extractions. Dentures will not be provided at this event sponsored by Fauquier Free Clinic, Virginia Dental Association and Missions of Mercy.

Registration will be first-come, first served on site the day of the event. The wait can be long so patients are encouraged to bring a book or small activity to pass the time. Foothills Area Mobility Systems will provide free rides to and from the dental clinic. Reserve a ride at 540/829-5300. piedmontsmiles.org

House of Phantom grand opening

A ribbon cutting will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, to celebrate the grand opening of Phantom Field’s House of Phantom, at 155 W. Main St. in the town of Orange.

Join the Culpeper and Orange chambers of commerce in celebrating this ghoulish opening, as the House of Phantom opens its gates for victims to navigate the childhood home of the phantom.

The immersive experience will leave victims in awe as they are petrified by the phantom and its accomplices. Terror guaranteed.

Monster flicks at Mount Pony

“Monsters Among Us,” the free Library of Congress classic film series in October, continues this weekend with a trio of black-and-white classics in the Packard Campus Theater in Culpeper.

At 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, it’s “The Night of the Hunter” (United Artists, 1955) on the big screen. Robert Mitchum looks like a good guy but he is one of the creepiest monsters ever seen on the screen. Sole directorial credit for actor Charles Laughton. B&W, 93 minutes.

At 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, they’ll be showing “The List of Adrian Messenger (Universal, 1963) An all star cast (who’s who under all the make-up?) appear in this mystery film. Are the deaths murder? Is there a monster among them? B&W, 98 minutes.

Return at 7:30 p.m. Saturday for “The Cremator” (Czech, 1969). The title gives away not only who is the monster but how he goes about his debauchery. Made in Czechoslovakia, and released not long after the Russian invasion of that country… theatergoers there then truly had monsters among them. B&W, 95 minutes.

Children 12 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Seating is first-come, first-served basis unless otherwise noted. Wearing face masks is recommended. Patrons must go through an “airport style” security check, and no large parcels, purses or backpacks are permitted.

The Packard Campus is located at 19053 Mount Pony Road. Access to the campus parking lot begins one hour before show time, entrance into the building 45 minutes before the show, and the theater opens for seating 30 minutes before curtain.

Children’s Day in the Park

The Early Childhood Work Group of Healthy Culpeper is back with A Children’s Day in the Park happening from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, in Yowell Meadow Park in the town of Culpeper.

The free to all, the fall-themed family event will feature the Backpack Puppets, Kid IDs, Boom Fitness Kids Dance, Mom2Mom Diaper Giveaway, Lions Club visions screenings, face painting, kids crafts, local vendors and more.

Warrenton Wizard Walk this weekend

The Warrenton Wizard Walk returns from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, to Old Town Warrenton.

This free day of wizard-themed entertainment and activities will celebrate iconic fantasy collections, including Narnia, The Lord of the Rings, Harry Potter and the Wizard of Oz, according to organizers.

Featuring a yo-yo master, a Professor Snape-inspired magic show, a stilt walker and more, the event will expand on last year’s successful event that brought hundreds of visitors to Old Town.

The Warrenton Wizard Walk will also feature themed menu items at local restaurants and food trucks, as well as imaginative activities in local businesses, including The Warrenton Hobby Shoppe, Blue Ridge Cyclery, Sherrie’s Stuff, Haute Cakes and many more.

Participants in the Warrenton Wizard Walk can begin their journey by picking up a “Wizarding Passport” at Warrenton Town Hall anytime during the event.

The passport will lead visitors on a journey throughout Old Town with all participating local businesses divided into their “Whimsical Wizard Houses.” Quests to be completed include riding a magic carpet at Miller Carpets, meeting a local fantasy children’s author at The Open Book or indulging in a scoop of wizardish ice cream at Ellie’s Place.

An event organizer, Cammie Fuller of The Open Book, said, “From J.R.R. Tolkien, to Tui T. Sutherland to C.S. Lewis, fantasy books have broad and enduring appeal. Many beloved books have been made into movies and TV shows so that entire generations have grown up seeking out magical wardrobes and learning the rules of Quidditch.”

Rain or shine. Follow Wizard Walk on Facebook and Instagram.

Brandy Station flu clinic rescheduled

Getting a flu vaccine is the single best way to protect against the flu, and is especially important as seasonal flu infections spread along with COVID-19 still circulating in the Culpeper-area community.

Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District will conduct a public health emergency exercise, offering free flu shots at an upcoming clinic, rescheduled from this week.

A drive-thru flu shot clinic will be held from 4:30 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20, at Brandy Station Fire Department, 19601 Church Road in Brandy Station, Culpeper County.

Residents aged 3 to 64 can get a free quadrivalent flu vaccine, which covers four types of flu. Vaccines are limited and will be first-come, first- served while supplies last.

The purpose of these clinics is to simulate a mass vaccination event in which the health department and local agencies would work together so community members could be vaccinated efficiently during a time of emergency. Rappahannock-Rapidan Medical Reserve Corps volunteers will assist health department staff with this exercise. The vaccine is provided by the Virginia Department of Health, Office of Emergency Preparedness.