Culpeper-area community briefs for Oct. 19, 2022

How do we talk about our differences?

Germanna Community Conversations hosts its next free, virtual educational event at 7 p.m. this Thursday, Oct. 20 with special speaker Michele Norris, considering, “How Do We Talk About Our Differences?”

“Where do we start when we need to have productive conversations about race, diversity, and bias?” according to a community college release.

Join the conversation with Peabody Award-winning journalist and Washington Post columnist Michele Norris. As host of National Public Radio’s longest-running program, “All Things Considered,” Norris captivated audiences nationwide while earning some of journalism’s highest honors. As a Washington Post Opinions columnist, Norris breaks down commonly held beliefs and attitudes on race through important dialogue on current events and social issues.

Special meeting tonight on new county comp plan

The Culpeper County Planning Commission will hold a special-called meeting at 7 p.m. tonight, Oct. 19 at county administration, 302 N. Main St.

On the agenda is consideration and continued public comment on the 2022 Culpeper County Comprehensive Plan to replace the current 2015 plan in its entirety. The Comprehensive Plan is general in nature and shows long-range recommendations for the general development of the County of Culpeper, according to a county news release.

The proposed 2022 Plan contains seven Chapters covering: introduction & demographics, land use & development, transportation, environmental & historical resources, economic development, community resources, and utilities. The updated Draft 2022 Comprehensive Plan now posted at culpepercounty.gov, Planning & Zoning department. Full copies of all documents are available for inspection during normal business hours in the department office, located in county administration.

Enjoy barbecue, support Culpeper Cavaliers

Come enjoy food, beverages and good company on Saturday, Oct. 22, at Mountain Run Winery, while supporting Culpeper’s new summer collegiate baseball team, the Culpeper Cavaliers.

The fundraiser will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. at the winery, 10753 Mountain Run Lake Road, Culpeper, 22701.

Tickets are $25 and includes food courtesy of Shawn’s Smokehouse BBQ. There will also be a chance to buy some terrific items at the auction. See https://culpepercavaliers.org/schedule and RSVP info@culpepercavaliers or 703-216-2952.

The Cavaliers are governed by Culpeper Community Baseball Inc., a nonprofit. In addition to playing high-level baseball, part of its mission is to promote and foster youth baseball and softball.

Scholarships for college students in need

The Salem Education Foundation Inc. is offering scholarships for students exhibiting a financial need.

Applications are due Dec. 1 and are available from any member of the Salem Education Foundation board and at salemeducation.org.

The Phoenix Scholarship is offered to college students who are permanent residents of Culpeper or Rappahannock counties, have completed at least one year toward their degree, and are in clear need of financial assistance to continue their course of study leading to the completion of their degree or professional certification. The program of study may be at any accredited institution. Questions? Contact Nancy Sink, SEF Scholarship Chairperson, at brandaph@comcast.net. Submit applications to the email address on the application page.

Silver Club for active seniors

Ages 55+ are invited to join Culpeper County Parks & Recreation’s largest and most entertaining program-the Silver Club.

From 10-2 every Wednesday, join fellow active seniors at a weekly meeting at the library. Enjoy a potluck covered-dish lunch and participate in activities like bingo, speakers, holiday parties, crafts and other activities geared towards fun-loving seniors. For many seniors this program provides an environment where lasting friendships are created.

Moonlight Halloween Candy Hunt

County Parks & Recreation is hosting a Moonlight Halloween Candy Hunt from 6-8 p.m. this Friday, Oct. 21 at Culpeper Sports Complex for ages 2-12.

It promises to be a fun night of FREE candy hunting, costume contest, vendors & activities.

Gold Cup this weekend in The Plains

The famous International Gold Cup, one of the largest steeplechase events in the U.S., returns to Great Meadow in Fauquier County this Saturday, Oct. 22.

Gates open at 10 a.m. with the first race at 12:30 p.m. New to the event last year and again this year, tickets are sold only with packages and tailgates, boxes and tents are available.

“The fall International Gold Cup has become the premier fall event in the state,” said Dr. William Allison, chairman of the Virginia Gold Cup Association that oversees both the spring and fall events. “It is just breathtaking to be there in person where you can hear the hoofbeats and see the horses and jockeys as well as the spectacular fall foliage around the area.”

Get tickets at 540/347-2612.