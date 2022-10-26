Culpeper-area community briefs for Oct. 26, 2022

A spirited time at the Graffiti House

The Brandy Station Foundation held its “Spirits of the Graffiti House” with Culpeper Paranormal on Oct. 22.

In addition to historical tours of the upstairs rooms with their Civil War graffiti, Culpeper Paranormal answered questions, displayed their paranormal investigation equipment and shared their findings from various locations. The Brandy Station Foundation owns and operates the Graffiti House in Brandy Station. See brandystationfoundation.com.

Needs of the week: PB&J, condiments, canned veggies

The Food Closet at St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church provides food and personal care items for Culpeper families, individuals, and seniors in need of assistance. The needs for this week are: condiments, mayonnaise, ketchup and mustard, non-refrigerated salad dressings, peanut butter and jelly and canned vegetables.

All donations are gratefully accepted. Drop off non-perishable food and personal care items 9 a.m. to noon Monday-Friday at 120 N. Commerce St.

Contact culpeperfoodcloset@gmail.com; The-Culpeper-Food-Closet on Facebook and 540/825-1177.

Orange DSS reports phishing attempts for food benefits card holders

Orange County Department of Social Services was made aware of scam and phishing attempts surrounding EBT and P-EBT food stamp cardholders, according to a release on Tuesday.

Food benefits cardholders should protect themselves and their families by never providing personal information to an unknown or unsolicited source, the release stated. Orange County DSS and/or EBT Customer Service vendors will never contact cardholders via cell phone, text, or E-mail to ask for their card number or PIN.

Those who lost their EBT/P-EBT card, had it stolen, or if it was been compromised in any way must call the Orange County DSS at 540/672-1155 or the Virginia EBT Client Customer Service Helpdesk at 1-866-281-2448 to request deactivation of the card. A replacement card will be made available for pick up or mailed immediately.

SNAP benefits lost by unauthorized use might not be refunded, so benefit recipients should report lost, stolen or compromised cards immediately.

Registration open for swim lessons

Registration is currently open for children’s group swim lessons at Powell Wellness Center’s indoor warm-water pool at 1005 Golf Dr. in Culpeper.

The six-week session runs Nov. 7 through mid-December. Classes include Parent & Child (ages 6 months-3 years), Preschool Aquatics (ages 3-5), and Learn to Swim (ages 6-13 years).

Classes focus on developing or strengthening aquatics skills and promoting water safety awareness. For schedule and registration form, see powellwellnesscenter.org/register-for-swim-lessons/, stop by the center or contact aquatics manager Stacey Aucoin at 540/445-5383 or saucoin@culpeperwellness.org.

Singo Music Bingo benefit for Hero’s Bridge

Hero’s Bridge veterans’ organization is the beneficiary of an fun, seasonal event happening at 5 p.m. this Friday, Oct. 28 at Old House Vineyards in Stevensburg.

The Halloween Edition of Singo Music Bingo will be the main event in the taproom. Sponsors are Waterstone Mortgage, Embrace Home Loans, Smyth Team Realtors and Old House. Based in Fauquier County, Hero’s Bridge is a nonprofit dedicated to serving older veterans in the area.

Tree work this week around town

Culpeper Dept. of Public Works has scheduled a contractor to remove a hazardous tree from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. today, Oct. 26 near the corner of Country Club Rd. and Madison Rd.

A safety work zone will be established for this tree removal. A right lane closure will be necessary to complete the task. Motorists are asked to be aware of changing conditions within the safety work zone.

A contractor will perform general tree trimming along Lesco Boulevard from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27. A safety work zone will be established for this tree trimming operation.

A moving/mobile operation will be necessary to complete the task. Motorists are asked to be aware of changing conditions within the safety work zone. Residents are asked not to park on Lesco Boulevard during this operation.

Finally, a town contractor contractor will remove a hazardous tree 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. this Friday, Oct. 28 on Orange Rd., between Gum St. and Sunset Lane. A safety work zone will be established for this tree removal.

A right lane closure will be necessary to complete the task. Motorists are asked to be aware of changing conditions within the safety work zone. All work will be done weather permitting.

Questions? Contact Public Works at 540/825-0285