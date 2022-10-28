Culpeper-area community briefs for Oct. 28, 2022

Trick-or-treat at final farmer's market of season

Culpeper Downtown Farmer’s Market will be open for the final weekend of the regular season 7:30 a.m. to noon this Saturday, Oct. 29 in the parking lot at Culpeper Baptist Church, 318 S. West St.:

Not only is it the last Market of the regular season, but attendees can show off their costume and trick or treat with their favorite vendors. Get the latest at Culpeper Farmers Market on Facebook.

Things to do: Halloween in Culpeper

The Dept. of Tourism has these suggestions for getting your spooky on this season:

Oct. 29—Nightmare on Main Street Halloween Party at Sangria Bowl: 18 to party, 21 to drink. Valid ID. $5 Cover Charge, Cash Prizes for costumes! Top 40, House, Reggaeton, Salsa, Merengue and Bachata.

Oct. 29—80’s Costume Bash Live with Radio Redline-80s costumes encouraged! Rock out to your favorite hits with 80s band Radio Redline!

Oct. 29—Brandy Station VFW 18th Annual Car, Truck, and Motorcycle Show: Breakfast and lunch along with music and vendor tables. Door prizes, a 50/50 raffle, and event giveaways also!

Oct. 30—Trunk or Treat at Art of Dance: Watch out! ART of Dance will have amazing dancers flash mob the Trunk or Treat.

Oct. 31—Culpeper Downtown Trick-or-Treat sponsored by Culpeper Renaissance Inc. and Culpeper Downtown Businesses. All the little ghouls and goblins are invited for for a fun and safe trick or treating experience in Historic Downtown Culpeper from 5-6pm on Monday.

DEA, VSP Drug Take Back Day

Virginia State Police and the DEA are back 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 29 with National Drug Take-Back Day.

The bi-annual initiative for the past 12 years aims to prevent pill abuse and theft by ridding their homes of potentially dangerous expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs. Bring pills for disposal to Virginia State Police division offices, including Culpeper, this weekend.

Locate another collection by zip code at DEATakeBack.com. The DEA cannot accept liquids or needles or sharps, only pills or patches. The service is free and anonymous, no questions asked.

Overall, in its 21 previous Take Back events, DEA and its partners have taken in over 16 million pounds of pills. This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse and abuse. Studies show a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends.

In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines, flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash both pose potential safety and health hazards, according to a state police release.

FreakFest at BW3 in Culpeper

Justin Maymi (aka T-O-R-C-H) is throwing Freakfest this year, taking the reigns from Gordon Humphrey, who is producing a film.

The Halloween event promises the same thrills with some cool new twists. It all happens starting at 9 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 29 at Buffalo Wild Wings on Nalles Mill Road in Culpeper-the Kohl’s shopping center. Music by T-O-R-C-H, costume contest, party until 2 a.m.

Stellar Spooktacular under the stars

Experience the magic of Crescere Farm in Madison County, under the stars.

“Sky Guy” Greg Redfern shares his deep knowledge of the Cosmos through a spectrum of dynamic narratives in this stargazing series continuing 8-10 p.m. this Saturday, Oct. 29 at 2423 S. Blue Ridge Turnpike, Route 231 in Rochelle.

Enjoy a spooky evening as attendees bid farewell to the night skies of Crescere and the Milky Way for the season. Learn about the life and death of stars, Vampire Stars, and things that go bump in the Cosmic night. Star gazers will never look at stars the same way after they learn their secrets.

All presentations followed by an orientation of the gorgeous dark skies above and close-up views from Redfern’s telescope. BYO blankets, chairs, pillows, binoculars, camera, telescope and/or red flashlight. Refreshments will be available around campfire. For ages 8 and up. Advance tickets at crescerefarm.com. Contact Hello@crescerefarm.com

Gothic Ghosts at Rising Sun Tavern

Join fear-lovers at the Rising Sun Tavern Museum in Fredericksburg this Saturday night for an otherworldly evening of ghost stories and gothic tales.

Enter the authentic early American tavern and, like patrons of the 18th and early 19th centuries, enjoy live readings of the most hair-raising tales by the early republic’s gothic writers. Hear candlelight stories of spectral encounters with past tavern keepers, guests, soldiers, and staff purported to still inhabit what has been called one of Virginia’s most haunted sites.

Light refreshments. Spaces limited to 20 tickets for each time slot—5:30-7:30 p.m. and 7:30-9:30 p.m. on Oct. 29. 540/371-1494.

Pig-N-Jig at Generation Grace

Generation Grace will have its 2nd Annual Pig-N-Jig noon-4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29 at Lost Acre Farm, 4423 Grove Lane in Marshall.

This is a free community event and everyone is invited, featuring a BBQ lunch with all the yummy sides, apple butter making, pie-eating contest, live music by “Bob Dickson,” H=hayrides, moon bounce & other kid’s stuff, bucking bull and goat snuggles.

There will also be a Cornhole Tournament with teams formed by blind draw with a registration fee of $15 per person and cash prize for winning team and other prizes. Registration for Cornhole Tournament 12:30-1:00 or pre-register at generationgrace.com. Contact info@generationgrace.com