Culpeper-area community briefs for Oct. 6, 2022

Columbus Day open house at LOC Packard Campus

The Library of Congress’s National Audio-Visual Conservation Center at the Packard Campus in Culpeper will host a Columbus Day open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10, on site at 19053 Mount Pony Road.

The Packard Campus houses the Library of Congress’s Recorded Sound and Moving Image collections and operates film, audio and video preservation laboratories. Culpeper locals, native Virginians, fans of the Library of Congress, film and music buffs, people fascinated by archives, or those interested in visiting this unique building are invited to the open house.

Led by Packard Campus staff, the open house will includes option for guided walking tours through all three floors of the building, demonstrations showcasing the wonders of sound and moving image or informational screenings detailing the work done behind the scenes.

Tours will last up to 75 minutes with multiple demonstrations throughout. There will also be lobby demonstrations, informational screenings and access to other activities. The tours and demonstrations are free, but tickets are required to be able to accommodate everyone.

Sign up at loc.gov/programs/audio-visual-conservation/events-and-screenings/events/open-house/

Culpeper County Cemetery Project program

Local historians James Bish and Wayne Wildgrube will present a free program, “Historic Cemeteries of Culpeper County,” at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Culpeper County Library.

Their presentation will focus on some of the oldest family cemeteries in Culpeper County, including those those of forgotten African Americans, and those at risk for development, abandonment and neglect.

Their talk will also cover the lives of those buried, how to identify long-forgotten burial grounds, and the goals of the Culpeper County Cemetery Project.

Graves Mountain Apple Harvest Festival

It’s apple-picking time at Graves Mountain Farm in Madison County.

The event kicks off Friday and Saturday, Oct. 7-8, and will also be held Oct. 15-16 and Oct. 22-23. Apples from site and neighbors’ orchards, pick-your-own, farm yard with goats, pet pigs pet calf, donkey ride around the longhorn pasture hayrides, pumpkins, gourds, fresh farm APPLE cider, Graves Mountain “Squeeze” hard cider, preserves, and apple butter and apple donuts.

There will also be live bluegrass, 70 Crafters and Vendors and lots more to see and do, all in the great outdoors.

October events from Culpeper Tourism

Here’s a look at what’s happening around the town and county this week, from the Culpeper Tourism & Economic Development Department:

10/7: Culpeper 1st Friday at the Train Depot will feature live music, face painting, woodworking demonstration, and children’s activity by Oak Shade Farm Store.

10/8: Culpeper Air Fest is turning 22 in ‘22, and has a great show lined up! The event will honor the country’s service men and women and the historic aircraft they flew, educate future pilots and aviation enthusiasts, entertain the community, and display all of the aircraft cared for by the Commemorative Air Force’s Capital Wing at Culpeper Regional Airport.

10/8: Eight is Great! Anniversary Party at Beer Hound Brewery next to the Depot features live music, great company and, of course, great craft beer.

Fauquier Livestock Exchange gets planning grant

A $20,000 state grant was announced this week to study the economic viability of locating a small-scale meat processing facility at the Fauquier Livestock Exchange in Marshall.

The Fauquier County Agricultural Advisory Committee will oversee the project as part of ongoing efforts to increase opportunities for agricultural producers.

An additional $20,000 in matching funds has been pledged by Fauquier County, Fauquier County Farm Bureau, and the PATH Foundation to study the feasibility of the project, according to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s office

“As I travel across the commonwealth, I listen to our farmers about what they need to be successful, and additional meat processing capacity is always at the top of the list,” Youngkin said in a statement. “I am pleased to partner with Fauquier County and its cattlemen with this AFID grant to explore ways to increase the resiliency of Virginia’s agricultural economy and provide farmers new opportunities to be successful.”

The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services administers the Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund Planning Grant.

Senior dinners at Culpeper hospital

Senior dinners hosted by Morrison Healthcare are back at UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center on Sunset Lane.

Meals are in-person or grab-and-go 4-6 p.m. every Thursday for age 55 and older. Enter through the main entrance and check in with guest services. For information or to make a reservation, contact 540/827-7546.