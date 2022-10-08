Culpeper-area community briefs for Oct. 9, 2022

Spirits of the Graffiti House

Culpeper Paranormal returns 5-9 p.m. on Oct. 22 for its spirited history tours at the Graffiti House, 19484 Brandy Rd. in Brandy Station.

Free & family friendly event sponsored by Brandy Station Foundation at the haunted site that housed Civil War injured. Culpeper Paranormal will display their investigation equipment and share findings from various locations.

Enter a raffle to investigate with Culpeper Paranormal on a date to be announced. Raffle tickets benefit the Brandy Station Foundation.

Depression Awareness Lunch & Learn

Join Mental Health Association of Fauquier County for a Lunch & Learn in honor of Depression Awareness Month.

This Zoom event noon-1 p.m. Oct. 12 will present signs and symptoms and the prevalence of mood disorders.

Guest Katrina Gardner will share her story of recovery and resilience, and attendees will learn about sources of support through NAMI Piedmont and other community partners.

Panelists will also answer questions about stigma, barriers to treatment, and caregiver support in the Q&A.

Register at https://bit.ly/NAMILunchLearnOct12.

Colonial life at this month's Hands on History

This month's Hands on History theme at the Museum of Culpeper History is Colonial Life.

Toddlers will explore what it was like to live during the time when Virginia was a colony in this short program, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, in the museum, located at the Depot. Young historians will learn about daily life, customs, and even some games that colonial children played.

There is no admission fee for this program. To reserve a spot or for more information, visit www.culpepermuseum.com or contact the museum at education@culpepermuseum.com or call 540/829-1749.

This program is FREE thanks to a Power of Change grant from the Rappahannock Electric Cooperative.

Doris' Senior Angels holiday adoptions

Culpeper Human Services needs help from the public.

The agency will again be sponsoring “Doris’ Senior Angels” for elderly Culpeper County residents. The program is for anyone age 60 and over with a monthly income of less than $1,200.00 monthly and would like to be adopted for Christmas.

Know of anyone or would like to be adopted? Call Becky Phipps at 727-0372, ext. 400, or Doris Clatterbuck at 727-0372, ext. 360.

The application can be taken over the phone or residents can come to Culpeper Human Services Office at 1835 Industry Drive to fill out an application. Applications will not be mailed, and only 200 will be accepted through Oct. 28.

DMV, VSP October safe driving campaign

Statistically, October is the most dangerous month on Virginia roadways, according to Virginia DMV. To promote safe driving and reduce crashes, the agency is joining with Virginia State Police and 19 law enforcement agencies to participate in Operation Crash Reduction on Oct. 7-10.

The awareness and enforcement campaign, led by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, encourages drivers in Virginia and surrounding states to buckle up, slow down and practice other safe driving behaviors. The goal is to prevent crashes, reduce injuries and save lives.

Over the last 10 years, 8,034 people were killed in crashes on Virginia roadways. Of those deaths, 791 – 10% – occurred in October, making it statistically the most dangerous month of the year for crash fatalities. Of those killed, almost half were not properly restrained with a seat belt, car seat or booster seat.

“As folks travel this holiday weekend, we ask them to remember the basic skills they learned when they started to drive – buckle up, follow a safe speed, stay focused and never drive impaired,” said Acting DMV Commissioner Linda Ford, the Governor’s highway safety representative. “We could save so many lives if people commit to employing these skills every time they get behind the wheel.”

Culpeper school events for Oct. 10-21, 2022

Calendar of events from Culpeper County Public Schools:

•Oct. 10–Culpeper County School Board Finance Committee Meeting, County Administration, 302 N. Main St., 5:15 p.m.

•Oct. 10—CCSB Regular Board Meeting, County Administration, 6 p.m.

•Oct. 11–Eastern View High School Voter Registration Drive, EVHS Forum, All Day, not open to the public

•Oct. 12–CCSB Capital Planning Committee Meeting, School Board Office, 471 James Madison Highway, Suite 201, 8:30 a.m.

•Oct. 13–Eastern View High School/Floyd T. Binns Middle School A cappella Concert, EVHS Auditorium, 6-10 p.m.

•Oct. 14–No School for Students–Teacher Work Day

•Oct. 18–CCSB Administration Committee Meeting, School Board Office, 8 a.m.

•Oct. 19–Eastern View High School Mock Interviews, EVHS Campus, Not open to public

•Oct. 20–Culpeper County High School Mock Interviews, CCHS Campus, Not open to public

•Oct. 21–No School for Students, Parent/Teacher Conferences, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.