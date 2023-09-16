Human Services boards’ annual retreat

The boards of Culpeper County Human Services, Social Services and Head Start will hold its annual retreat at 9 a.m. on Sept. 20-21, in the training room at Galbreath-Marshall building, located at 1401 Old Fredericksburg Road.

Interested citizens are welcome to attend the meeting. Culpeper Human Services supports the Americans with Disabilities Act by making reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities so they may participate in services, programs or activities offered by the agency.

The agency complies with the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Individuals with disabilities who would like to attend this meeting should contact Becky Phipps at 540/727-0372 ext. 400.

Young Republicans event in Culpeper

Culpeper County Republican Committee hosted a recent get-together for the formation of a local Young Republicans club.

Organized by Dave Crissman and members of the local GOP Events Committee, the program was held on Aug. 26 at Burnt Ends BBQ to kick off a focus on young Republicans, according to a release from Committee Vice Chair Susan Monaco.

Over 65 people attended the event, which featured speeches from Republican nominated and endorsed candidates in upcoming local and statewide elections. Terese Matricardi (School Board, Salem District), Joe Watson (Sheriff), Russ Rabb (Commonwealth’s Attorney), James Manetz (for Senate candidate Bryce Reeves), and Nick Frietas (Delegate District 30), all spoke about their campaigns and reminded the crowd to vote early, starting Friday, Sept. 22, according to the release.

Monaco introduced James Brubaker, a sophomore at Culpeper County High School, who started a club, Young Conservatives of Culpeper County.

The 10th grader “spoke passionately about why this club is so necessary to help thwart the liberal ideas constantly thrown at students and to help his generation understand the importance of respecting our freedom, the American flag and the U.S. Constitution, as well as embracing conservative values,” according to Monaco.

Brubaker introduced keynote speaker, Del. Nick Freitas, R-Culpeper, who discussed the importance of getting young people involved and teaching them to always ask the other side “Why?”

Freitas also talked about the importance of maintaining the House of Delegates and taking back the Senate, according to the release.

Area Art of Aging Expos upcoming

Exhibitors and sponsors are being sought for the 2023 Art of Aging Lifestyle & Wellness Expos of Aging Together.

The first expo will be held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 20 at Reynolds Memorial Baptist Church in Sperryville.

The second expo will be held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 26 at the Culpeper County Field House, sponsored by Culpeper County Parks & Recreation.

The Art of Aging Expos will feature exhibitors offering various resources for older adults, activities, health screenings, vaccinations, flower arranging, Carfit demo, document shredding and more.

Both expos are free; no registration required. Contact Aging Together for information about exhibiting or to be a sponsor.

Monaco to speak at Jefferson Ruritan Club

Doug Monaco, Chief of Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue Squad, will be the program speaker at the Jefferson Ruritan Club’s monthly dinner, special program and meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the Jeffersonton Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, located at 18498 Springs Road in Jeffersonton.

The event is free of charge and open to the public. The evening will begin with dinner followed by the program presented by Monaco, who will give an update on the current status of Little Fork Volunteer Fire & Rescue Squad and answer questions. A short business meeting will follow.

For more info about the Jefferson Ruritan Club or about this event, call 540/937-5119 or go to JeffersonVaRuritanClub.org.

Lecture series continues at Graffiti House

The Brandy Station Foundation lecture series continues on Sunday at 2 p.m., as Bob Gilbert speaks on “The Signal Corps during the Civil War,” at the Graffiti House, located at 19484 Brandy Road in Brandy Station.

During the Civil War, a new signal technology was used by both Union and Confederate armies and flags or torches were used to communicate across the battlefield and beyond.

The event is free to the public; donations are welcome. Light refreshments will be provided. For more information, visit brandystationfoundation.com.

Free health screenings at Powell Wellness Center

Powell Wellness Center will offer free blood pressure screenings to the public with Germanna Community College nursing students, Monday from 8 a.m. to noon. No appointment is needed.

In recognition of Fall Prevention Week, PWC personal trainers will teach strategies for a safer fall and minimizing risk of injury on Tuesday at noon, and physical therapist Shane Devlin, of UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center, will offer balance screenings and tips on how to improve balance on Thursday, Sept. 21, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Powell Wellness Center is located at 1005 Golf Drive in Culpeper. Visit powellwellnesscenter.org for more information

Upcoming School Division Events

Calendar of events from Culpeper County Public Schools:

Sept.19: CCSB Administration Committee Meeting, School Board Office, 471 James Madison Highway, Suite 201, 8-10 a.m.

CCSB Administration Committee Meeting, School Board Office, 471 James Madison Highway, Suite 201, 8-10 a.m. Sept. 20: Yowell Elementary School Back to School Night, YES campus, 5:30–6:30 p.m.

Yowell Elementary School Back to School Night, YES campus, 5:30–6:30 p.m. Sept. 20: Sycamore Park Elementary School Back to School Night, SPES campus, 6-7 p.m.

Sycamore Park Elementary School Back to School Night, SPES campus, 6-7 p.m. Sept. 21: VSBA Legislative Advocacy Conference in Chesterfield, 8 a.m.-2:15 p.m.

VSBA Legislative Advocacy Conference in Chesterfield, 8 a.m.-2:15 p.m. Sept. 21: A. G. Richardson Elementary School Back to School Night and Book Fair Parent Night, AGRES campus, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

A. G. Richardson Elementary School Back to School Night and Book Fair Parent Night, AGRES campus, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 21: Emerald Hill Elementary School Back to School Night, EHES campus, 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Emerald Hill Elementary School Back to School Night, EHES campus, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 21: Pearl Sample Elementary School Back to School Night, PSES campus, 6-7 p.m.

Ruritan club holding cornhole tournament

The Jefferson Ruritan Club is sponsoring a fundraiser cornhole tournament at 3 p.m. today, at Old Trade Brewery, located at 13270 Alanthus Road in Brandy Station. Registration and practice starts at 2 p.m.

This is a cash prize, regulation boards, bracket-style double elimination family event, with a playground on-site. Registration is $30 for each two-person team. Food and refreshments will be available for purchase through the brewery.

Cornhole tournaments will take place every third Saturday of the month through October. The Jefferson Ruritan Club is a community service organization that helps make the community a better place to live.

The Ruritans will donate all proceeds from the tournaments to Verdun Adventure Bound in Rixeyville. For information and registration, see jeffersonvaruritanclub.org or call 540/825-4192.