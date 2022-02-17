Culpeper-area health district aims to build on Youngkin's vaccination campaign

Encouraged by Gov. Glenn Youngkin this week, the Culpeper area’s health district is reinvigorating its drive to persuade residents, especially those over 65, to receive a COVID-19 booster shot or get fully vaccinated.

Those who get all of their shots will dramatically boost their immunity against the highly communicable respiratory disease, said April Achter, population health coordinator of the five-county Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District.

Fully vaccinated people are less likely to get sick and need hospitalization, Achter said in an interview. And if they do become ill, their sickness will be milder and end quicker, she said.

Vaccinations are an urgent priority for the region’s older residents, Achter said.

“Many residents in our health district over 65 haven’t gotten two vaccine shots or a booster,” she said. “And those 7,000 to 8,000 people are the highest-risk group, so that’s a great place to focus this effort. We’re going to pull out all of the stops.”

“We are very happy that Gov. Youngkin is a vaccine supporter, and is talking about it,” Achter said.

On Valentine’s Day, Youngkin released a public service announcement on radio encouraging Virginians to get vaccinated as part of his COVID-19 Action Plan. Youngkin does not support mandating vaccinations, but believes they are a critical tool in the fight against COVID-19, his office said.

Trice Gravatte IV, the new director of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District, echoed the governor’s message.

“There’s no better way to show love than to get yourself vaccinated all the way,” he said. “When you take care of yourself and get your shots, you’re far less likely to get sick or be a spreader of disease. There’s no better way to say ‘I love you.’ ”

The public-health issue is not political, he said. Gravatte noted that on Wednesday, Youngkin visited Petersburg to hear local leaders address why its COVID-19 vaccination rate sits below statewide levels—which is also a problem in the Culpeper area.

Members of the Cockade City’s faith, medical and political communities agreed that more must be done to reduce COVID-19 illnesses, hospitalizations and deaths.

In Petersburg, just over 66% of residents have gotten at least one shot, compared to 79% statewide. Its younger population falls well below the 50% threshold.

Many residents lack a consistent place to get their concerns addressed due to a dearth of trusted, local medical professionals, city leaders told Youngkin. Local officials said that leads to rampant misinformation about the pandemic and vaccines, WTVR CBS 6 in Richmond reported.

“It is a real disease, it’s not a hoax or conspiracy,” Petersburg City Manager Stuart Tuttle said. “I’ve counseled staff whose family members have died, and watched them cry.”

The governor said talk about vaccines needs to center on the fact that while they might not prevent COVID infections 100% of the time, immunization keeps people out of overburdened hospitals, or worse, WTVR CBS 6 said.

“We’re just going to keep talking about it. And we’re going to keep talking about it so Virginians hear it,” Youngkin said. “We’re going to keep encouraging people: please get the vaccine, please get the booster. It’s the best way to keep you and your family safe.”

To encourage vaccination, the governor has identified areas across Virginia that he wants to visit where vaccination rates are lower than in most of the state, Gravatte said.

With 64 percent of its population—some 33,000 people—fully vaccinated, Culpeper’s vaccination rate is 9.8 percent lower than Virginia’s.

The county has suffered 10.8 percent more deaths per 100,000 people than the state’s rate.

“I have always been a strong advocate for everyone to get the vaccine. We know that the vaccine is the best protection against severe illness as a result of COVID-19,” the governor said in his radio remarks Monday. “I have made the choice to get vaccinated and encourage everyone to join me in doing that, but ultimately it is a personal decision to do so. After a heartbreaking pandemic, getting vaccinated can insure that there are better days ahead for Virginia.”

Dr. Colin M. Greene, Virginia’s acting state health commissioner, applauded the governor for communicating to the public about vaccines. Simply put, they work, said Greene, who formerly led the Culpeper-area health district.

“Most of the people hospitalized with COVID-19, especially those experiencing severe symptoms, are unvaccinated,” Greene said. “If you have not been vaccinated, please get vaccinated. It could save your life.”

Greene’s old health district, which includes Culpeper, Fauquier, Orange, Madison and Rappahannock counties, lags behind the state on vaccination rates.

Statewide, 37 percent of Virginians have received two vaccine shots and a booster, compared to 32 percent of district residents.

Vaccinations are available at all of the health district’s local offices, by appointment, Achter said.

For help making an appointment, visit rrhd.org, vaccinate.virginia.org or call 540-308-6072, the health district’s main number, which is staffed Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. If you leave a message, a staff member will return your call, she said. Or residents can email ask@rrh.org, Achter said.

Even if you’ve already had COVID-19, you should get vaccinated for longer-term protection, health district officials stressed.

On Monday, Youngkin said Virginians who are unvaccinated remain at high risk of severe illness and hospitalization from COVID-19.

“We have come so far,” he said. “So I’m asking—not as the governor—but as a Virginian, a neighbor and a friend, please get the vaccine and let’s get through this together.”

His COVID-19 Action Plan proposes to re-prioritize resources toward vaccine education and outreach and expand efforts in disproportionately unvaccinated communities, such as Culpeper.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.