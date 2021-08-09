Culpeper-area Job Fair at CTEC draws big turnout

Nearly 100 job-seekers attended a job fair hosted by Culpeper County Public Schools and Virginia Career Works-Piedmont at the Culpeper Technical Education Center on Saturday.

“Today’s job fair at CTEC was another example of the great partnership we have with Virginia Career Works,” said Randi Richards-Lutz, the school division’s director of Career and Technical Education. “It is a pleasure to work together to help meet the needs of the Culpeper community and workforce.”

Twenty Culpeper-area businesses, along with school division personnel, were on hand to promote career opportunities in health care, education, manufacturing, skilled trades, information technology, and culinary.

“It was good to see the success of CTEC’s open doors as the public connects with jobs for the future,” said Ed Dalrymple Jr., president of Chemung Contracting-Cedar Mountain Stone, a Culpeper-based business that is a strong supporter of workforce education.

Along with speaking with employers, Job Fair attendees toured the hands-on learning facility, tasted creations of the Culinary Arts’ commercial kitchen, and explored the building’s many simulators and labs.