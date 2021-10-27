Culpeper-area schools get Agriculture in the Classroom grants

Schools in 42 Virginia localities, including Culpeper and Orange, have been awarded 61 Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom grants, the Virginia Farm Bureau said Wednesday.

In the greater Culpeper region, schools in Louisa and Loudoun counties will also benefit. The schools receiving grants include Culpeper County’s Floyd T. Binns Middle School, Orange County’s Orange Elementary School, Loudoun County’s Frederick Douglass Elementary School, and Louisa County High School and Thomas Jefferson Elementary School in Louisa County.

The grants, which total $30,000, will help students gain a better understanding of food production and career opportunities in agriculture, the Farm Bureau said.

During the 2021-22 school year, the grants will provide 20,000 students in rural and urban areas with experiences with gardening, animal agriculture, nutrition, STEM and leadership development.