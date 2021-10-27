 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Culpeper-area schools get Agriculture in the Classroom grants
0 comments
editor's pick top story

Culpeper-area schools get Agriculture in the Classroom grants

{{featured_button_text}}
Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom

Jessica Pittman, a Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom Teacher of the Year, shows her class their pea sprouts growing in rock wool. In 2017, Pittman taught first grade at Bowling Green Elementary School in Caroline County.

 SUZANNE CARR ROSSI/THE FREE LANCE–STAR

Schools in 42 Virginia localities, including Culpeper and Orange, have been awarded 61 Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom grants, the Virginia Farm Bureau said Wednesday.

In the greater Culpeper region, schools in Louisa and Loudoun counties will also benefit. The schools receiving grants include Culpeper County’s Floyd T. Binns Middle School, Orange County’s Orange Elementary School, Loudoun County’s Frederick Douglass Elementary School, and Louisa County High School and Thomas Jefferson Elementary School in Louisa County.

The grants, which total $30,000, will help students gain a better understanding of food production and career opportunities in agriculture, the Farm Bureau said.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

During the 2021-22 school year, the grants will provide 20,000 students in rural and urban areas with experiences with gardening, animal agriculture, nutrition, STEM and leadership development.

“Grant applications for 2021 reflected the return to in-person learning,” Tammy Maxey, the Agriculture in the Classroom program’s director, said in a statement. “Projects represented a wide range of plant and animal educational projects, from creating urban gardens to learning to grow food through hydroponics to animal-care projects for both small and large animals.”

Virginia educators from pre-kindergarten classes through the 12th grade applied for grants, Maxey said.

A national program, Agriculture in the Classroom promotes greater understanding of agriculture through education.

The Virginia Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom, a nonprofit organization, receives financial and administrative support from the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation. To learn more, visit AgInTheClass.org.

cschemmer@starexponent.com

540/825-0773

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Garland defends school board memo amid GOP critics

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Clint Schemmer, a journalist since 1980, has worked at papers in California, North Carolina and Virginia. He’s been a bureau chief, editorial-page editor, copy desk chief and local news editor. Now a staff writer at the Culpeper Star-Exponent.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News