Culpeper-area schools get Agriculture in the Classroom grants

Schools in 42 Virginia localities, including Culpeper and Orange, have been awarded 61 Virginia Agriculture in the Classroom grants, the Virginia Farm Bureau said Wednesday.
In the greater Culpeper region, schools in Louisa and Loudoun counties will also benefit. The schools receiving grants include Culpeper County’s Floyd T. Binns Middle School, Orange County’s Orange Elementary School, Loudoun County’s Frederick Douglass Elementary School, and Louisa County High School and Thomas Jefferson Elementary School in Louisa County.
The grants, which total $30,000, will help students gain a better understanding of food production and career opportunities in agriculture, the Farm Bureau said.
During the 2021-22 school year, the grants will provide 20,000 students in rural and urban areas with experiences with gardening, animal agriculture, nutrition, STEM and leadership development.
“Grant applications for 2021 reflected the return to in-person learning,” Tammy Maxey, the Agriculture in the Classroom program’s director, said in a statement. “Projects represented a wide range of plant and animal educational projects, from creating urban gardens to learning to grow food through hydroponics to animal-care projects for both small and large animals.”
Virginia educators from pre-kindergarten classes through the 12th grade applied for grants, Maxey said.
A national program, Agriculture in the Classroom promotes greater understanding of agriculture through education.
The Virginia Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom, a nonprofit organization, receives financial and administrative support from the Virginia Farm Bureau Federation. To learn more, visit AgInTheClass.org.
