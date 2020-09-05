Culpeper area seeing slow growth in COVID cases

On Friday, 1,098 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in the commonwealth, and Virginia hospitals had discharged 15,646 such patients, the Virginia Hospital & Health Association reported. Of those, 243 were in intensive-care units, and 121 were on ventilators, VHHA said.

“Schools have begun to re-open, leading to outbreaks in universities. Weather patterns are beginning to change and with that comes the start of the flu season,” the Health Department’s weekly report stated. “When Virginia last entered a period of significant change following the transition to Phase III of the Forward Virginia Plan, we observed a second peak in cases statewide. The upcoming seasonal changes could bring a similar, or even larger, increase in cases. This is a critical time for Virginians to modify behavior and place extra emphasis on safety and health.”

On Tuesday, the regional health director likened his agency’s experience of recent weeks to the Bill Murray movie “Groundhog Day. “Same story, just a different day,” wrote Dr. Wade Kartchner, director of the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District.