Culpeper Blue Angels fundraising for trip to national cheerleading competition

The Culpeper Blue Angels cheer team has earned a bid to a prestigious competition, and they’re counting on the community to help get them there.

The Blue Angels finished second at Maryland Madness, an event held in Upper Marlboro, Maryland last month. By virtue of that performance, they earned a bid to The ONE: Cheer & Dance Finals, a highly regarded end-of-season competition that will be held in Orlando, Florida on April 30.

There’s one more thing the Blue Angels need to do in order to get to that event though, and that’s raise money for travel and lodging expenses.

Team leaders have established a fundraiser on givebutter.com to cover those expenses, which are estimated at $8,000. As of 2 p.m. Monday, it had surpassed the halfway point to that goal with $4,401.

There’s still time for the Culpeper community to help the Blue Angels reach their goal, as the fundraiser is open through Saturday, March 12.

“Being that we are a very small all-star team, it is an amazing opportunity for us,” said Lori Ott, the Blue Angels’ tumbling coach. “The girls are busy perfecting their routine and tumbling at practices in the hope that we will be able to take them to Orlando.”

The Blue Angels were founded in 1999. Led by head coach Stephanie Cropp and junior coaches Hannah Werth and Payton Ingham, this year’s squad is comprised of 19 girls ranging from 6-12 years in age.

Ott, whose daughter Emma is a member of the team, said the girls’ excitement is off the charts after not being able to compete last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

”They have worked extra hard over the past two years putting together their routine for this season,” she said. “They were already thrilled to come in second at the Maryland Madness event, so winning a bid to the finals was the icing on the cake.”

