Culpeper Business Women live auction to benefit SAFE

A local group organized to empower women in the workplace and at home is getting ready to host its largest fundraiser—in support of battered women.

Culpeper Business Women, a service group of almost 60 business professionals, is hosting its annual auction 6-9 p.m. on Nov. 21 at Prince Michel Winery in Leon.

All proceeds will benefit Services to Abused Families, SAFE, based in Culpeper, but serving a wider footprint of women, children and men.

Culpeper Business Women members meet regularly to network with fellow business owners, professionals and entrepreneurs. In addition to SAFE, the group supports Girls on the Run, Mom2Mom, Pamper Me Pink and other charities, and provides scholarships to local girls.

“CBW believes that as we strengthen ourselves we can then support and help empower girls and women in the Culpeper area,” according to auction fundraiser coordinator Teresa Lough, owner of Wagner Hearing Aid of Culpeper.

This year, Prince Michel Vineyards has generously donated its venue for the event. Beer and wine from the local winery will be available for purchase with free food catered by Southside Coffee and Gifts. The main event will be a real-live auction with paddles and bidding wars.

Auction items, all donated by supporters, will include Elements Spa gift card, Fearless in Culpeper gift card, an oil change from Thompson Auto Repair, Kona Ice Party Giveaway, piano lessons, a decorative metal fire pit from Plow & Hearth and matching horse earrings and necklace from Saddlery Liquidators.

The auction is open to the public.

“Men and women, your attendance will go a long way to supporting the event and helping us raise the funds necessary to support the scholarships and charities. There is also still time to support this event with an auction item or cash donation,” according to Lough.

Message Culpeper Business Women on Facebook to donate a gift for the auction or contact teamlough@gmail.com. See Culpeperbusinesswomen.com.