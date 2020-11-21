Culpeper businesses rely on adaptability to succeed during COVID-19

Miles away, across from Lenn Park in Stevensburg, Old House Vineyards, Distillery and Brewery initially took a hit when the coronavirus forced cancellations of events such as weddings, family gatherings, parties and conferences.

But that cleared the way for some small adjustments that have helped the business thrive in recent months, such as being able to utilize freed-up space for small picnics and wine tastings.

“We were fortunate that in a year where the best remedy for being able to do anything was space and sunshine, we had that in spades at Old House,” said Ryan Kearney, Old House’s owner. “We shut down for a few months at the beginning [of the pandemic], but we were able to gear back up quickly in June and continue to offer our wines, beers and spirits in a relatively relaxed picnicking environment, all outdoors, among the vines and beautiful scenery of the Culpeper countryside.

“We really have utilized our entire 165-acre farm,” he added. “If someone wanted to visit Old House and enjoy a glass of wine on a beautiful sunny afternoon without having to be within 100 yards of the nearest person, that was possible.”

Old House also added to its food offerings during the week, as Kearney found there was a growing market for that endeavor once Virginia moved into Phase 3 of its reopening in July.