Culpeper businesswoman wins national honor

A group of hand-picked therapists work one-on-one with children from birth to age 21 to offer physical, occupational and speech therapy that will improve outcomes for young people who face disabilities in the regional community, CSTARs said of the business.

“I want to be sensitive to those who struggled to survive in 2020,” Lephart said in a statement. “I am extremely grateful for the support I’ve had and the growth my company experienced last year.

“I am honored to be given this prestigious award. I know I did the best I possibly could in 2020 for our clients, my employees, and my business,” she said. “With the help of my ActionCOACH, Tom Fish, I am working hard at creating a commercial, profitable enterprise that works without me and that knowledge is the best reward,” Lephart added.

For more about the BIZ X 2021, visit bizxamerica.com.

