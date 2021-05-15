Culpeper businesswoman wins national honor

A Culpeper entrepreneur and pediatric physical therapist recently was recognized for her outstanding business accomplishments over the past year at a national conference.
Dr. Kim Lephart, owner of Community STARs—or C-STARs—a pediatric-therapy services company in Culpeper, was named BIZ at the 2021 BIZ X Awards, an annual event powered by ActionCOACH, the largest business coaching franchise in the world, C-STARs announced Friday.
Lephart’s business was recognized in November 2020 as the Culpeper County Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business of the Year during its annual awards ceremony.
At the BIZ X 2021 Virtual Global Conference on April 29-30, small- and medium-sized business owners, entrepreneurs and their teams around the world were recognized for their exceptional results over the past year, C-STARs said.
Lephart started Community STARs Pediatric Therapy Specialists in 2016 to provide physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy to children in the Culpeper area.
When honoring Lephart in November, Culpeper Chamber officials noted that not only did Lephart and her team survive the year’s public-health challenges, they expanded, making their clinic a full-service facility serving children in Culpeper and neighboring counties.
A group of hand-picked therapists work one-on-one with children from birth to age 21 to offer physical, occupational and speech therapy that will improve outcomes for young people who face disabilities in the regional community, CSTARs said of the business.
“I want to be sensitive to those who struggled to survive in 2020,” Lephart said in a statement. “I am extremely grateful for the support I’ve had and the growth my company experienced last year.
“I am honored to be given this prestigious award. I know I did the best I possibly could in 2020 for our clients, my employees, and my business,” she said. “With the help of my ActionCOACH, Tom Fish, I am working hard at creating a commercial, profitable enterprise that works without me and that knowledge is the best reward,” Lephart added.
