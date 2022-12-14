Culpeper chicken amendment goes to planning commission

A proposed amendment on keeping chickens in residential zones in the county will head to the Culpeper County Planning Commission.

At the meeting on Dec. 6, the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors decided to send the amendment to the commission for review. If the planning commission approves the proposal a series of public hearings would be held to discuss the matter.

Salem District Supervisor Tom Underwood was one of the board members who approved the measure and said that there was a high demand for keeping backyard chickens in his district. Underwood cited using the chickens as a food source for some residents.

“Chickens are allowed in town, chickens are allowed in residential areas in other counties around us and the price of food has changed quite a bit. There is legitimate demand in R-1 for having non-commercial chicken operations,” said Underwood.

Underwood said the amendment would only affect R-1 residential zones and that stipulations would have to be made.

Catalpa District Supervisor Paul Bates opposed the measure citing concerns from his constituents that the keeping of chickens could become a public nuisance in residential areas.

“I’ve had a lot of constituents reach out to me about this,” said Bates. “Some of the comments I’ve had are, ‘on weekends I like to sleep late, but this rooster could sound off at 4:30 in the morning.’ It makes it rough.”

While Bates stipulated that he is a big proponent of farms and farming and allowing residents to grow their own food, he takes into consideration those residents who bought property in an R-1 residential zone for its promise of quiet. Bates brought up concerns about chickens getting loose from their pens or if an owner does unwittingly purchase a rooster and the flock of chickens growing larger.

Bates was the lone vote against the proposed amendment.

The Rules Committee took up the matter during its Nov. 9 meeting.

The proposal would set standards for the keeping of chickens in residential neighborhoods including prohibitions against the selling of slaughtered chickens or eggs on the premises. Residents would be allowed to produce eggs for personal use only.

Residents would be allowed to have up to six chickens on the property. No roosters would be allowed.

The amendment also stipulates that the area when chickens would be kept should not be located any closer than 50 feet from the property line.

Other localities such as Fredericksburg and the counties of Hanover, Warren and Shenandoah have rewritten their ordinances to allow for the raising of chickens on residential properties. The rules made by those localities were researched by Culpeper County in order to develop its own ordinance.

The proposed amendment was approved by a 6-1 vote and will go to the county planning commission for further approval.

The next meeting of the county’s Planning Commission is scheduled Wednesday, Jan. 11 2023 at 7 pm. The commission meeting for Dec.14 was canceled.