A delegation of nine parishioners representing Immanuel Christian Ministries of Culpeper took a mission trip to South Africa in July, according to a release from church pastor, the Rev. Dr. Milton Branch Sr.

One delegate flew in from Saudi Arabia to join the group, including an 86-year-old woman, according to Branch. The delegation attended The Baptist General Convention of South Africa Winter School of Theology.

Immanuel Christian Ministries also sponsored African students and ministers by paying their tuition so they could attend school. On July 10, it snowed in South Africa. It had not snowed there since 2010, Branch said.

“We drove by a school and children were having great fun playing in the snow. There were many highlights of our trip,” said the local pastor. “We visited Johannesburg, Pretoria, Soweto and Cape Town. We even took a safari.”