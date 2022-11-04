Culpeper church leaders, advocates discuss LGBTQ outreach, leaving domestic abuse

What it takes to leave a domestic violence situation and reaching out to members of the LGBTQ+ community in abusive relationships dominated the second half of discussion at the recent town hall forum on “How the Church Handles Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault,” at Culpeper County Library.

The Rev. Adrian Sledge, pastor of GOT 2 MOVE Church, organized the Oct. 15 program with seven panelists, initially featured last Friday.

On average, it takes a battered person seven times before they will leave for good, noted panelist Jennifer Thorpe, a social worker.

“For myself as a kid I just remember thinking, I am going to die, so when the police get there it is major,” she said.

“I see people who are hurt, broken, very ashamed…I have been that kid in the hotel room and that kid goes right back in the same situation.”

It takes a great deal of courage for a person to approach a pastor about an abusive relationship, Thorpe added, urging ministers to believe their parishioners.

Local defense attorney Monica Chernin, a long-time advocate, read a poem to describes the situation of staying in an abusive relationship: “I walk down the street there is a deep hole in the sidewalk I fall in I am lost I am helpless It isn’t my fault it takes forever to find the way out I walk down the same street there is a deep hole in the sidewalk I pretend I don’t see it I fall in again I can’t believe I’m in the same place, but it isn’t my fault It still takes me a long time to get out I walk down the same street there is a deep hole in the sidewalk I see it is there I still fall in It’s a habit my eyes are open I know where I am it’s my fault I get out immediately I walk down the same street there is a deep hole in the sidewalk I walk around it I walk down another street.”

So many times victims cannot call the police for help because their phone has been taken away or their car keys. When someone approaches a pastor or educator about the abuse, they are a first line of defense, Chernin said.

Panelist Roweena Asarah, a survivor who runs a support group, said it took her 10 times to leave.

“That survivor will not be ready to leave until they are ready to leave…It was when I hit rock bottom I realized I was ready to go,” she said. “It takes a lot, emotionally, for us to leave…because we don’t think we have anything else on the outside, we don’t think we can find better and have been trained like that.”

Panelist and minister Karen Brown said it took her three times to leave the abuse. Many who don’t leave end up dead, she added.

“We need to make sure we are paying attention—deacons and ushers,” she said of signs of abuse. “Safety planning is so tremendous for when that window of opportunity opens…I want our leaders to pay attention to the body language when somebody’s shriveled, or comes in with the same dress six times. There a lot of things we are missing.”

Addressing sexual abuse in the church should start with a strong organizational structure, said panelist Jon Rusell, of Identity Culpeper and Kelly St. Boxing Club for at-risk boys.

“Church leaders need to be proactive, set protocols for discipline and have them on the books,” he said.

In churches, there should be no closed doors or private settings with an adult and child, Russell added.

“No excuse, if you see it—big red flag. The other thing is security cameras. Make the investment in the storage of that video footage and background checks for all volunteers no exceptions, even the pastors,” he said.

The panel tackled how the church addresses LBBTQ couples and domestic violence, which Asarah said is more common than in traditional couples.

“A lot of barriers come with domestic violence in same sex couples,” she said, noting the focus historically has been the man to woman relationship. “There are couples out there, a partner who is a victim has not shared with family or friends or society that they are gay. A perpetrator will use that against them.”

Another barrier to reporting domestic abuse is experiencing past trauma, Asarah said of gay individuals who were bullied as children or experienced hate crimes. Going to the church is not an option, she added, because they have already been shunned religious leaders for being gay.

“We have to make sure we are changing our language to fit what is going on right now…Jesus is the only one who can judge me,” Asarah said. “God loved everyone…it’s not a sin if you love who you love.”

Russell responded saying the Bible is absolutely true whether he agrees with it or likes it, referring to the church’s teaching on same-sex relationships.

“There is no middle ground. For someone who takes a different view of how love is viewed, I cannot compromise the word of God,” said Russell.

Brown shared her late son was part of the LGBTQ community and he was not accepted by the church.

“That rainbow means nothing if we don’t back it up. My son…would advocate how to help his friends,” she added.

“They had to go underground to do little support groups…they couldn’t go to McDonald’s and sit down because people were judging them. If your own church doesn’t accept it who are you going to call?”

The courts are making progress on the issue, added Chernin, a marriage celebrant.

“In Virginia, the form I complete is changed. It no longer says husband and wife, it says spouse and spouse,” she said, noting she too has a family member who is gay. “If people would simply open their eyes and realize our community is made up of people who include that community that would go a long way to making positive change.”

Thorpe supported an environment in the church where same sex couples can get help for domestic violence.

“They are not coming to study the Bible or be saved,” she said. “How can we be sure they are coming through that door and are having a place where they feel loved?”

Panelist the Rev. Uzziah Harris, a local middle school teacher, said it is his responsibility to treat all people like God’s children. That doesn’t mean he would conduct same-sex marriages, he said.

“Just because God loves us doesn’t mean that God condones everything,” Harris said. “How easily we want to infuse our culture into the church but are dissatisfied when the church stands on who she is.”

Pastors have a responsibility to protect the flock God gave them, said Pastor Sledge.

“Sometimes when people come to us we must believe what they are saying, investigate that. Sometimes we are the first ones they will come to,” he said.