Culpeper church tidies parkway into town, partners with VDOT's Adopt-a-Highway

Maybe you’ve noticed people wearing bright, reflective vests along State Route 299 in Culpeper, toiling away in the hot sun every month or so, picking up garbage or battling overgrown weeds?
These hard-working souls—volunteers from Culpeper Presbyterian Church—are donating their time and muscle to make a little piece of Culpeper that much prettier, in partnership with the Virginia Department of Transportation and its Adopt-a-Highway program.
“One of our church members, Waverley Lee, was coming off (U.S.) 29 one time and noticed it was really trashy,” said Mort Chiles, leader of the church’s Adopt-a-highway mission, after a cleanup in August.
“I was chair of the missions committee with the church at the time, and she came to me and said, ‘We ought to go out and clean that up,’ ” Chiles said.
Lee was instrumental back in the 1980s in persuading the town of Culpeper to create Yowell Meadow Park, Chiles added. “She’s always been very civic-minded,” he said.
After Lee’s prompting, Chiles contacted VDOT and asked it about having the Presbyterian congregation adopt the Route 299 section that includes an exit ramp to U.S. 29, said the longtime Culpeper family-practice physician in Culpeper, now retired.
“We did all the paperwork, and now I think it’s been two years this August that we’ve been doing this,” Chiles said.
A blue VDOT road sign adorned with Virginia’s state bird and flower—the cardinal and blooming dogwood—stands at the northern and southern entrances of Route 299, proclaiming Culpeper Presbyterian Church’s stewardship of the road.
“They go above and beyond—it’s great working with them,” said Linda Wilson, the Adopt-a-Highway program coordinator in VDOT’s regional Warrenton office. “We only require two trash pickups a year, but they do eight to 10. They’re wonderful, it’s great to have someone so active.”
Wilson said only nine organizations in Culpeper County have partnered with VDOT to Adopt-a-Highway, and Culpeper Presbyterian is the only church to be involved.
“Rappahannock County has 17 and Fauquier has more than 30,” Wilson said, summign up the three counties she supervises. Orange and Madison counties report to VDOT’s Louisa office for Adopt-a-Highway.
To participate, an organization fills out an application requesting the section of road it wants to keep clean, about two miles in length. Because Route 299 is a divided parkway, with twice as much total area as a normal two-lane road, the church’s stretch is a little over a mile.
“Once their section is approved, they just let us know when they want to do the first trash pickup, and we supply the orange garbage bags and the vests for each organization,” Wilson said.
She enters every trash pic-up event into her records, and “After they’ve done two pickups, we’ll order the signs to be installed,” she said, referring to the cardinal signs identifying the organization.
“The first pickup we did [fall of 2019], I think we had 17 volunteers and we picked up 23 large orange garbage bags full of trash,” Chiles said. “It was mind-boggling to realize how much was out there.”
The following spring—as the COVID-19 pandemic was taking hold—12 church volunteers gathered 15 bags of trash, he said, and then the signs were put up.
After that, Chiles said, church members started really taking some pride in their road section, and started talking about doing more than just picking up trash.
“We figured it’s actually an entrance to the town and we want to keep it attractive,” he said. “So we’ve started doing some yard work too, cutting back weeds and trimming and edging.”
The mission has settled into a twice-a-month schedule that volunteers can join, alternating between morning and evening.
“As disciples of Christ we want to give back to our community, both individually and as a church body—we’re called to do that,” said Tripp Butler, who was working in sweltering heat on a recent summer afternoon edging weeds along the Route 299 stretch.
“We also want people to have a positive view of Culpeper when they visit, or as they go about their daily lives,” Butler added. “Let’s make it nice. If it looks good, the better people feel and the more they will use it.”
Butler, who helps Chiles run the Adopt-a-Highway mission, said he especially loves laboring with all the volunteers. “It’s a great feeling of fellowship, working together that way,” he said.
Occasionally, other groups will pitch in on the effort, Chiles said.
“One of our church members is a member of the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and she asked if she could invite them to come, so they did,” he said. “We’re happy to have other groups join in.”
It can get discouraging to realize there are many people who litter, folks who don’t know any better or don’t care, Chiles said.
“I cherish the hope that someone will drive by, see us out picking up trash and say to themselves, ‘I’m not going to litter any more,’” he said.
Wilson said Adopt-a-Highway is part of Keep Virginia Beautiful, an initiative that grew from the nation’s anti-litter campaigns of the 1950s and ‘60s. It is thanks to Keep America Beautiful volunteers that we all enjoy the array of daffodils, tulips, crocuses and other bulb flowers that bloom along Virginia’s roads and in highway medians across the state, she said.
“On Earth Day, we have a lot of volunteers plant flowers and trees—and pick up trash; we get a lot of involvement that day,” Wilson said.
