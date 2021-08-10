Culpeper church tidies parkway into town, partners with VDOT's Adopt-a-Highway

“We also want people to have a positive view of Culpeper when they visit, or as they go about their daily lives,” Butler added. “Let’s make it nice. If it looks good, the better people feel and the more they will use it.”

Butler, who helps Chiles run the Adopt-a-Highway mission, said he especially loves laboring with all the volunteers. “It’s a great feeling of fellowship, working together that way,” he said.

Occasionally, other groups will pitch in on the effort, Chiles said.

“One of our church members is a member of the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, and she asked if she could invite them to come, so they did,” he said. “We’re happy to have other groups join in.”

It can get discouraging to realize there are many people who litter, folks who don’t know any better or don’t care, Chiles said.

“I cherish the hope that someone will drive by, see us out picking up trash and say to themselves, ‘I’m not going to litter any more,’” he said.