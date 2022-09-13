Culpeper commemoration honors people killed on 9/11

Regard for those who perished in the terrorist mayhem of Sept. 11, 2011, still burns bright in Culpeper.

On Sunday, the rainy 21st anniversary of that terrible day, many dozens of Culpeper County people turned out to honor the tragedy’s victims and their loved ones. They held events at three sites to note the precise times when four hijacked jetliners crashed in Arlington, Va., New York City and Shanksville, Pa.

At the last place, the heart of Culpeper, police halted traffic in downtown’s busiest crossroads so a bugler could play Taps, first responders and the Culpeper Minute Men—ringing the square—could salute the fallen, and a fire truck could hoist the U.S. flag above Main and Davis streets. Townsfolk and passersby, including the brother of a local flight attendant killed in the Pentagon attack, lined sidewalks to watch.

That observance at 10:03 a.m. marked the moment when United Flight 93 crashed into a field in Somerset County, Pa., diverted by some of its passengers so the plane couldn’t crash into the U.S. Capitol or White House in Washington, D.C. Just before bugler Dave Shuma, of New Baltimore, tooted Taps in a pouring rain, announcers April and McKenzie Quinn noted that he would play the tune “in memory of the heroic citizens who gave their lives that day to save many more.”

Soon afterward, a dozen or so people went to the town’s Yowell Meadow Park and walked along Mountain Run until they reached the shady grove that shelters a granite bench honoring Ken and Jennifer Lewis, married flight attendants from Culpeper who died aboard American Flight 77 in Arlington. The couple loved to walk in Yowell and enjoy its natural sights and sounds.

Jennifer’s brother, Geoff Gore, and his wife, Colleen, walked to the spot, joined by area residents, to honor Jennifer and Ken at what locals have dubbed the “Kennifer” bench.

Prayers were said and tears were shed. The Gores bowed their heads with Culpeper resident, Bobbie Sue Beers, her daughter Mary, and Theresa, an exchange student from Italy. First responders from Culpeper County’s Richardsville Volunteer Fire Department, in uniform, stood a respectful distance away.

The Gores, who live in Bennington, Vt., paused in Culpeper during a trip south.

“We were on our way to visit friends in Virginia Beach and decided to stop here,” he said of taking a day to honor Jennifer and Ken. “We visited their gravesite yesterday.”

The Lewises are interred in Culpeper’s Fairview Cemetery. Geoff bought a brush and cleaned off their gravestone on Sunday, he said. His parents—who lived in New Hampshire at the time of 9/11—are buried there, too.

Colleen said Geoff’s brothers, who live in Colorado and Michigan, would have loved to have been in Culpeper for its 2022 commemoration. His Michigan brother is retired from years’ work as a flight attendant, and his wife is a retired airline pilot, Geoff said.

There are no words for the suffering wrought on Sept. 11, 2001, they agreed. The loss of Jennifer and Ken was “really tough” on Jennifer’s mom, Geoff said.

“For the ceremonies, they flew us to the Pentagon and all this other stuff,” he recalled with obvious grief. “It was pretty overwhelming.”

Earlier Monday at the county courthouse, the commander of Culpeper’s Veterans of Foreign Wars post told a reporter that Culpeper’s 9/11 commemoration may now be unique in the nation—the only purely local event still held two decades after one of the worst days in U.S. history.

“These 9/11 commemorations in Culpeper are a wonderful display of small-town patriotism,” VFW commander Keith Price, a former Town Council member, said Monday, expanding on his earlier thought. “It is inspiring that year after year someone picks up the ball and leads the effort to coordinate these events to make sure we do not forget the people we lost that day.

“I am not aware of any other public observance like this outside New York, Washington and Shanksville where the attacks actually occurred. This represents the best of America.”

The morning of 9/11 observances began in front of the Culpeper County Volunteer Fire Station at 8:46 a.m., when American Airlines Flight 11 flew into the North Tower of the World Trade Center. There, as firemen, police, sheriff’s deputies and heritage-society members lined West Davis Street, Shuma played Taps in memory of the firefighters and medics who died on Sept. 11, 2001.

A short while later, the ceremony was repeated in the courtyard between the courthouse and the Sheriff’s Office at 9:03 a.m., when United Flight 175 hit the World Trade Center’s South Tower. The moment was held in memory of the law enforcement officers who died that day.

And at 9:37 a.m., when American Flight 77 struck the Pentagon, Shuma played Taps in the town’s Wine Street Memorial Park, where the “Homage” statue memorializes Culpeper’s war dead. The moment honored the military personnel who died on Sept. 11, 2001.

Culpeper police, sheriff’s deputies, the VFW honor guard and Sons of the American Revolution re-enactors stood at attention next to the war memorial, joined by three members of Culpeper’s American Heritage Girls unit in their red vests.

And then it was on to Main and Davis streets for the Shanksville moment paying tribute to the passengers aboard United Flight 93.