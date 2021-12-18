Culpeper council members, first Black mayor take office

Culpeper’s new mayor and Town Council members took their oaths of office Friday afternoon at the Culpeper County Courthouse, a momentous occasion.

During brief ceremonies in the main courtroom, Culpeper Circuit Court Clerk Carson Beard swore in Mayor Frank Reaves Jr. and council members Billy Yowell, Travis Brown, Janie Schmidt and Joe Short. Reaves, a longtime council member, is the first Black mayor in Culpeper’s 262-year history.

“Today marks a historic event in Culpeper, the swearing in of the first black mayor of this town, Frank Reaves Jr., Mayor Elect of Culpeper!” Councilwoman Jamie Clancey posted Friday on her Facebook page. “... Moving forward, I’m excited for the focus on a united Culpeper that embraces and respects diversity. I’m hopeful that we are moving away from those who continue to work to divide and undermine, as that is not what this town is about. 2022 will be the year of Culpeper.”

Vice Mayor Billy Yowell, a retired business owner and town native who’s served on the council for 30 years, finished in the November election with 2,155 votes, second-most of the 10 candidates running for four open seats.