The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors held a public hearing at its evening meeting June 6 that resulted in a 5-1 vote to adopt an amendment which would allow county residents to keep chickens at their homes.

The zoning ordinance change permits chickens in Residential/R-1 zones with some limitations. Director of Planning and Zoning Sam McLearen said residents of the county have expressed interest in keeping chickens on their property.

Before the public hearing opened, McLearen said that there had been very few complaints from residents about their neighbors’ chickens. Concerns the county had received revolved around noise made by roosters, property setbacks and chickens trespassing onto neighboring parcels.

The issue of keeping backyard birds has been a hot topic in the corridors of local and county governments since the beginning of this year.

Residential zoned districts cover 14,568 acres on 4,400 parcels throughout the county. Out of that number 3,300 would be eligible to have chickens as an accessory on the premises.

“I never would have imagined this topic would garner as much interest,” said Board Vice Chairman Paul Bates. “Nothing gets a bunch of people going like a bunch of chickens.”

The county planning commission initially rejected the amendment in January due to unanswered questions such as county involvement in situations involving the accidental killing of chickens by another party.

The County Board Rules Committee reviewed the issue at its meeting in April and recommended adoption of the measure.

The new rules allow for the keeping of up to six chickens on residential lots less than one acre while strictly prohibiting the keeping of a roosters. The new rules also prohibit the commercial slaughtering of chickens or selling of eggs.

Not included in the final amendment was that a rule about the area of confinement for chickens would being no closer than 50 feet from the property line. Stevensburg District Supervisor Susan Gugino expressed interest in restoring the rule about confinement, but the issue wasn’t taken up.

Currently, county citizens interested in keeping chickens in residential areas must first get a conditional use permit, which requires an application fee of $2,000. The county has held previous meetings that discussed the possibility of reducing the fee or streamlining the application process.

Salem District Supervisor Tom Underwood expressed concern about the addition in terms of its limitations. Underwood has advocated in the past for less regulation, but in this case relented.

“Even if we pass this ordinance, we’d be less chicken friendly than the town of Culpeper,” said Underwood. “It’s not perfect, but it’s good.”

In adopting the measure, Culpeper County has joined other localities that have allowed chickens for personal consumption. This includes Shenandoah County and the city of Fredericksburg.