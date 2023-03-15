The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors approved the use of funds for projects related to operations and renovations for the county school system.

At its March 7 meeting, the board approved the use of ARPA and ESSER III funds to pay for five budget amendments from the Culpeper County Public Schools Capital Improvement Plan. Many of the items funded through this measure have either already been completed or are in the process of being completed.

Funds provided through ARPA or the American Rescue Plan Act can be used for expenditures or to offset negative economic impacts felt by the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. According to the act, using funds for activities necessary to maintain the operation and continuity of services is permitted.

The biggest expenditure listed in county documents is for $1,638,306 to replace the HVAC and boiler systems at A.G. Richardson Elementary School. This will include replacing the systems and installing more efficient controls according to the school system’s CIP.

Laura Hoover, director of communications for CCPS, said the boiler and three out of the five rooftop units have already been replaced. The final two will be replaced over spring break and the controls will be completed over the summer.

The boiler and HVAC units were funded through Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery funds while the controls were funded through ESSER II.

Another $1,064,817 was approved for transfer from the school’s operating budget to its CIP to pay for the roof replacement for Culpeper Middle School. The roof of Culpeper Middle is the same that has existed on the school since its construction in 1977. It has been patched and repaired over the years, plans for a full replacement are scheduled to go ahead in this summer, according to Hoover.

Funds from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality through its Clean School Bus Program have been approved for two electric school buses by the board, totaling $881.828.

The amount will go for the buses themselves as well as charging stations and construction work deemed necessary for their operation.

The amount of $401,096 was also approved to complete renovations to Floyd T. Binns Middle School. This includes the school’s HVAC control system and turning the former central office into classroom spaces. The HVAC control replacement is listed in the CIP as costing $350,000.

Binns will also see the installation of a new gym floor over the summer. This project is separate from the projects funded through these amendments. According to the CIP, the floor has to be replaced since it can no longer be sanded which can potentially cause safety issues.

During the board’s work session meeting that same day, Superintendent of schools Dr. Anthony Brads thanked the body for passing the budget amendments for the improvements.

“Thank you for your earlier actions this morning about the appropriations of federal funds, the reasons those things happened was the product of having a robust CIP,” said Brads.