The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors approved the North Ridge Estates residential development, but not without mentioning a few concerns.

At its meeting April 4, the board held a public hearing to discuss the 31-home development, slated for construction in the Stevensburg District off Chestnut Fork Road. The Planning Commission voted 7–1 to recommend approval of the project at its March 8 meeting.

However, the commission’s recommendation came with several caveats, including the addition of sidewalks, the construction of a tapered entrance on the recommendation of the Virginia Department of Transportation and approval from the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality regarding the subdivision’s stormwater management system.

Stevensburg District Supervisor Susan Gugino raised a concern regarding a lack of safety barriers around the development’s stormwater retention pond.

Plans show a pedestrian path that runs close to the pond. Gugino asked development engineer Sara Fila if she thought it was an acceptable situation that the path and the stormwater pond were so close, and Fila said it was, due to the fact that it would be a dry pond that would be drained of any collected stormwater within 24 hours.

“So it is a drowning risk for those 24 hours that people will have access to that pond that is flooded for that period of time and we’re saying we would be placing kids from this development walking through Northridge to get to school and they’re going to be going around this stormwater management pond with no fencing,” replied Gugino.

Legacy’s presidents said that the area where the path meets the stormwater pond was the best place to put it due to nearby wetlands.

Salem District Supervisor Tom Underwood supported the path’s placement.

County planning director Sam MacLaren said there is no county standard regarding safety fencing around a dry pond. He said the proposal is in compliance with safety standards.

Supervisor Paul Bates was concerned about the potential increase in traffic around the subdivision. One county resident, Jason Coen, shares Bates’ concern, referring to traffic on Route 229 as “dicey” and fearing that the traffic in the area could become worse.

But the board’s concerns became moot when Underwood questioned whether a public hearing was necessary. According to Underwood, a public hearing for the property to be rezoned happened in 2019. Once a rezoning is approved by the Board of Supervisors, the developer can divide and build as long as it is consistent with zoning rules.

With that reminder, the board unanimously approved the subdivision.