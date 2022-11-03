Culpeper County Board approves studies for four roads, including “western connector”

The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors have authorized studies to be conducted with the goal of improving several roadways in the county.

At a meeting on November 1, the board approved a motion brought by the public works committee to study the roads and collect data that will be used for future road improvements. The roads included in the study are Route 603/White Shop Road, Route 663/Stevensburg Road and Route 633/644/Reva Road.

A fourth study will look into possibilities for a “western connector” corridor between Route 522 North and Route 29. The study hopes to find at least three potential alignments that could be used to create a connector route.

All of the studies will be conducted on behalf of the county by EPR, P.C., a Charlottesville-based engineering and planning resources firm.

Sitting between Route 29 and Old Orange Road, the Route 603/White Shop Road study will seek to identify possible safety improvements for the existing road. The study will specifically look at curve and intersection improvements which could include traffic control devices, guardrails and other potential improvements. EPR estimates the cost of the study to be $12,343.85 and will take 12 weeks to complete according to information provided by the county.

The study for Route 633/Reva Road will also look at aspects similar to the White Shop Road study which will also look at curve and intersection improvement possibilities as well as potential solutions to improve safety on the route. Located between Route 29 and Shanktown Road, the study is estimated by EPR to also total $12,343.85 and take 12 weeks to complete.

The study for Route 663/Stevensburg Road, which lies between Route 3 and Route 666, has been a priority of the county for sometime. A prior effort in 2019 was made by Culpeper to obtain SMART SCALE funding for improvements from the Virginia Department of Transportation, but was unsuccessful. EPR estimates that the costs for the study of Route 663 would total $12,533 and take 12 weeks to complete.

The final study will look for options for road alignments to help create a western connector corridor between Route 522 and Route 29. Potential candidates for the alignment could include portions of currently existing roadway; potential routes listed include Route 633, 634, 644, 636 and 716. EPR estimates that total cost for the study to be $19,245.45 and would take 18 weeks to be completed.

The western connector project has been in the county’s comprehensive plan going back to 2005 according to Planning Director Sam McLearen.

Altogether the total for these studies is estimated to cost $56,466.15, funds for the studies have been allocated from the county’s capital improvement plan fund for secondary road improvements.

Data that would be collected for the studies would include geographic information system mapping, which would record environmental features, potential topographical challenges, sensitive properties such as schools and graveyards and other data points of interest. The study would also record daily traffic volumes, a mapping of crash history and other issues that could affect decisions on road improvements.

After the data has been collected it will be used to inform Culpeper of potential actions that can be taken to improve road safety on these routes.

According to McLaren, the road studies are expected to begin next week.