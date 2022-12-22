Culpeper County board asks VDOT for another speed study on Reva Road

The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors received an update on a crash study performed to answer the question of whether or not to reduce speeds on Reva Road.

In July 2022 the county requested a speed study be performed on Reva Road stretching from Route 29 to Route 715. Specific sections of Reva that were looked at to collect data included Route 663 from Route 29 to Route 644 and for Route 664 from Route 633 to Route 715.

The goal of the board of supervisors was to gather data that would support a change in the speed limit on Reva Road from 45 mph to 35 mph.

The study was performed in July which recorded speed counts taken in three locations during a 24-hour time frame. One of those locations was on Route 633 while the other two were on Route 644. The information, combined with crash data from June 2017 to May 2022, brought a conclusion that a decrease in speed on Reva Road was unnecessary.

There were several safety improvements suggested by the study at two particular intersections, between Route 715 and Route 644 and Route 644 and Route 633. The study also recommended a future repaving project of Route 633.

However in September, the board passed a resolution that requested VDOT change the posted speed limit of Reva Road from 45 mph to 35 mph. This speed limit change would run from Route 29 to Route 715. The request also included a reference to the board’s belief that there had been crashes on Reva Road that were not included in the study.

The resolution also listed a request to make the recommended changes the engineering office sent to the board via a memo in August. Many of those recommendations were completed while some have yet to begin. Those recommendations included:

Improving sight distance to the west along Route 644 Reva Road from Route 715 Duncan Trail by relocating stop signs and regrading an embankment. This is not completed.

Improving sight distance to the east along Route 644 Reva Road from Route 715 Duncan Trail by trimming/removing tree branches and other vegetation. This has been completed.

Installing a two-directional arrow sign on the north side of Route 644 Reva Road facing Route 715 Duncan Trail. This has been completed.

Improving visibility of the stop signs for Route 715 Duncan Trail at Route 644 Reva Road by installing reflective red tape on the sign posts. This has been completed.

Restoring the shoulders along Route 633 Reva Road. This has been completed.

Installing safety edge along Route 633 Reva Road at the next repaving. This has not been completed, as Reva Road was not scheduled for repaving in 2022.

The update also revealed that there had been 9 crashes on Reva Road in 2022 but that 6 of those crashes had occurred outside of the test areas. Also listed in the update was the amount of crashes in the study areas of Reva Road in the five year period between Oct. 2017 and Sept. 2022 to be 13.

However, the update also mentioned that 26 crashes have occurred on Reva outside of the study areas.

Taking the data from the areas where the tests were conducted along with the five year crash data, the engineering office found that the crashes were within the average for secondary roadways. In fact, the data showed that the crash rate on Reva is below the annual district crash rate.

The conclusion was that those particular portions of Reva were not dangerous enough to warrant a reduction in the speed limit.

Concerns were still raised by members of the board when crashes outside the study areas were brought into the conversation, specifically on the S-curves.

To that end, the board has requested that VDOT conduct further studies of Reva Road outside of the previous study areas. Salem District Supervisor Tom Underwood, who had been in meetings with VDOT representatives on the matter, asked specifically to look into the issues of speed of the curves.

“I think we’re up to 6 or 7 accidents on those curves so far this year and those are the ones in the system. I’ve taken a chain and a truck and a tractor, I’ve driven around and helped some people out of the fence,” Underwood said. “There’s still several known and if we know what the speeds are in those then it may be warranted and the majority of that section is that s-curve.”

A VDOT representatives agreed to collect more data on the Reva Road s-curves; a date for the new study has not been set.

This study will be in addition to one to the board approved in its November meeting, where they authorized four different studies covering the corridor from Route 29 to Route 637/Shanktown Road.

“This study will include data collection similar to VDOT’s study, but will also begin identifying other potential safety improvements as well as study the corridor in general and its potential for improving the overall efficiency, capacity as a major collector such as minor widening, shoulder improvements, etc.,” said County’s Director of Planning and Zoning Sam McLearen.

McLearen further states that the plan is to take this framework information and build potential capital improvement projects.

That study will be performed by a third-party consultant, the Charlottesville-based engineering firm EPR, PC.