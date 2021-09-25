Culpeper County High School celebrates return of homecoming

“I never expected to win,” said a smiling Allen. “Since it was the first real homecoming in two years, one of my friends convinced me that I should go for it because we all took things like this for granted before the [pandemic].”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Allen said that while he’s still deciding on what college he’ll attend next year, he’s very sure of his direction.

“I want to attend a four-year college and get a bachelor’s degree and a master of science in engineering,” he said. “My dad was an engineer, and I’ve always been interested in going that route myself.”

Stockli’s reaction to being named homecoming queen was similar to Allen’s was at becoming king.

“When you think of something like homecoming king and queen, you usually expect a really outgoing person to win something like that,” she said. “I don’t really fit that mold because I consider myself reserved. I wouldn’t even have been in contention if my boyfriend hadn’t nominated me to begin with, so it was definitely a big surprise to win.

“It was definitely cool to win, especially having my mom out there by my side,” she continued. “She was super-excited for me and having her and the rest of my family and friends here with me is something I’ll never forget.”