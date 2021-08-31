Culpeper County man, 26, killed in single-car crash

A Culpeper County man was killed in an auto accident early Saturday near Lee Highway and Rixeyville Road, the Virginia State Police said Tuesday.

Troy Alexander Anderson, 26, of Lignum died from his injuries at the scene of the single-car crash, Sgt. Brent Coffey, spokesman for the agency’s Culpeper Division, said in a statement. Anderson was not wearing a seat belt, Coffey said.

State Trooper M. Burgett is investigating the fatal crash, which happened at 1:03 a.m. Aug. 28 near State Routes 229 and 211.

Anderson’s 2001 Ford Excursion was traveling north on Route 229 when it crossed through the intersection into a convenience-store parking lot, collided with a gas pump, overturned and struck a tree, Coffey said.

The Culpeper County Sheriff’s Office and Culpeper Fire and EMS helped the Virginia State Police in responding to the accident.

Found and Sons Funeral Chapel in Culpeper is serving the Anderson family.

Born on Jan. 20, 1995 in Fairfax, Anderson was an entrepreneur in the tree industry, according to his obituary.