The Culpeper County Planning Commission advanced two separate proposals involving heighted structures at its recent meeting.

The vote was split to increase by 30 feet to 75 feet the maximum building height in light industrial zones for data center complexes.

Planners unanimously recommended approval of a 150-feet monopole cellphone tower on the Culpeper County High School campus, per a monthly lease agreement with the local school board.

The change in building heights in light-industry, including local technology zones, is a fairly simple code amendment, but a fairly significant change, County Planning Director Sam McLearen told the commission at its meeting Wednesday night. He said there had been an interest request from a data center developer, who is not a current project applicant, to increase the 45-feet limit to 100-feet in light industrial zones.

McLearen said any change in the height limit would not apply to the approved Amazon data center along State Route 3 in Stevensburg. That project is in site plan review, McLearen said.

Building taller data centers will mean a needed boost to local fire department capacity for laying down potential fires in such large facilities, the planning director said. Buffer requirements will mitigate site impacts to adjoining properties though some on the commission expressed concern about tall data centers next to residential neighborhoods.

It was noted other tall structure already exist in Culpeper County like silos, industry and car dealership signs.

“I would rather go up than out,” said Planning Commission member Cindy Thornhill. “I would be OK with it.”

The current 45-feet limit reduces data center potential, McLearen said, but other developers have adhered to that parameter. Existing Equinix, SWIFT and others in the county technology zone built shorter, he said.

“But they are looking to maximize these areas,” McLearen said.

Planning Commission Chairman Sanford Reaves Jr. said it’s not about advertising to everyone in Northern Virginia that Culpeper is open for business. But approved industries should bring revenue to the county, he said.

“We’re looking at the future — that’s what we’re planning on,” Reaves said.

Three on the commission voted against the building height increase, which now goes to the board of supervisors for final consideration.

County resident Desy Campbell spoke at the public hearing, saying the massive Cargill flour mill with silos is visible from her family’s farm. She said the lighted operation is quite bright all night.

The request for an unlighted 150-feet-tall AT&T tower on Achievement Drive passed the planning commission following a presentation from applicant Jonathan Yates of Milestone Towers, based in Charleston, South Carolina.

The project on the CCHS and Culpeper Middle School campus meets minimum standards and the county code, McLearen said, noting the 253-page application contained a view-shed analysis.

The tower will be visible from Northridge, he said of the nearby neighborhood. Yates told the commission it was the perfect location for AT&T in boosting broadband wireless internet in the area.

The tower site between the football and baseball fields is “an incredible piece of property,” he said.

The project will include planting of two dozen southern magnolia trees. The commission asked about the tower’s 75-feet fall zone area and its capacity to withstand winds over 110 mph. It would have to be a 500-year weather event to take down the tower, Yates said.

Thornhill pressed for answers regarding the new tower’s ability to boost parent–student communications on the school campus in the case of an active shooter situation or other emergency.

“Could it support a thousand calls at one time?” she asked.

Yates said he could not speculate on an active shooter situation and tower capacity, but said that it would ably handle demand on a day-to-day basis.

Public comments against the new cell tower by the schools included concerns for better plant materials for buffering and statements that the tower could harm children with radiation. Planning Commission member Keith Price said he would defer to the school system in endorsing the project.