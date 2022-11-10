Culpeper County Public Schools closing gaps on elementary reading levels in advance of Literacy Act

The Culpeper County Public School system is working to close gaps in reading ability for elementary school students in advance of new initiatives that will be implemented due to the Virginia Literacy Act.

A presentation was made to the county’s school board during its recent fall retreat held on Nov. 4. The presentation illustrated advances and stalls made in the school’s efforts to close gaps in student’s reading comprehension that were made worse due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The school system has set a three year recovery plan designed to close those gaps. The plan was implemented in Fall 2021 and is scheduled through Fall 2023.

Improvements in literacy for grades four through six

Numbers revealed during the presentation show progression is closing those gaps and the most positive results have occurred with the reading levels of sixth graders. Across all three tiers of reading levels, the numbers show to be within one percent of pre-pandemic reading levels.

The school’s plan for closing that gap for the sixth grade level involved prioritizing standards and getting the cohort ready for transition into middle school for the Fall 2023 school year.

Statistics for fourth and fifth graders also show progress in closing literacy gaps in the county, current fifth graders are within eight percent of pre-pandemic scores while students reading below their grade level are within five percent. While the school system didn’t meet its goal to close the gap this school year, it did still show progress and estimates closing the gap by Spring 2023.

Fourth graders also showed progress in trying to close the gap. Statistics showed that students reading at their grade level were within three percent of pre-pandemic scores while students reading below their level were within seven percent. Again, the school system didn’t meet its goal of closing the gap this school year but estimates reaching that goal by January 2023.

“CCPS teachers and division staff are closing instructional gaps by addressing fundamentals that were disrupted due to the pandemic, adjusting the curriculum while maintaining high standards for all students,” says Karie Lane, Director of Elementary Education for Culpeper County Public Schools. “All staff in elementary schools work to encourage and motivate students because children respond positively when surrounded by adults who believe in them. We do not spend time telling students what they missed, we build them up while filling any instructional gaps.”

Work still needs to be done in the K-3rd grade classes

The school system will continue to focus on areas that continue to need improvement, including readers in the kindergarten through third grade cohort. It was noted in the presentation that students entering kindergarten are further behind in their reading comprehension than previous students were prior to the pandemic.

In spite of this, kindergarten level readers in the 2021-22 school year are showing the most progress out of this range when compared to the previous year. According to the data the number of students that are reading above or at their grade level is 11% smaller than they would be in a typical year. The number of Kindergarten students that are reading below their level is 16% larger than they were pre-pandemic.

However, the data does show that progress is being made when comparing numbers between Fall 2021 and Fall 2022. Those numbers show a two percent increase in levels at or above typical reading grade from 2021. A five percent decrease in reading levels below grade level was also indicated in the data. The school system is shooting for a new goal of closing reading gaps by Spring 2023.

Numbers for current third graders are also showing slow but steady progress, as they were in kindergarten classes when schools shut down and had hybrid/remote teaching going into first grade.

The data for current third graders shows that reading levels at grade level are 12% lower than normal pre-pandemic levels while students reading below level are 14% higher. However, comparisons between Fall 2021 and Fall 2022 show a four percent increase for students at level reading and a four percent decrease in those reading at below grade level. The goal for closing this gap has been reset for Spring 2023.

Numbers for first graders show that reading on grade level is 17% below pre-pandemic numbers while those reading below grade level are 23%. When compared to data between Fall 2021 and Fall 2022 at grade level reading has increased by 12% while below level reading has decreased by 15%. The goal for closing this gap has been set for Spring 2023.

Data for the current crop of second grade students does show some variation compared to the other class cohorts. The number of readers is 25% below pre-pandemic levels and 21 percent higher for those reading below grade level. When compared between Fall 2021 and Fall 2022, those at reading level shrunk by one percent while those reading below grade level shrunk by two percent. The school system set a new goal to close these gaps by Fall 2024.

Overall, progress in trying to close reading gaps compared to pre-pandemic levels has been made and the Culpeper schools plan to continue on that path before the programs under the Virginia Literacy Act are implemented at the beginning of the 2024-2025 school year.

The Virginia Literacy Act

Passed by the General Assembly in March 2022 and signed by Governor Glenn Youngkin in April the same year, the act seeks to improve early literacy outcomes for young students in Virginia.

Through the act, Virginia’s Department of Education will support school divisions in a multi-year effort with tools, resources, technical support and funding.

According to the department’s web page on the act, students will receive core literacy instruction outlined by a reading plan approved by language in the legislation. Student’s families will have access to online resources to support and participate in reading development at home.

Every school division is required to develop a plan based on training and evidence-based lessons that will be used by teachers and reading specialists in the various systems. They are expected to work closely with parents to coordinate and monitor the literacy development of students.

“The Virginia Literacy Act will complement CCPS initiatives to improve literacy for all learners, K-3. CCPS has had a literacy plan since 2016 that aligns to the science of reading and has been adjusted based on student data and new research,” says Lane. “Once the Virginia Department of Education releases guidelines, division staff will update literacy plans to meet all requirements.”